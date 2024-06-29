CORPORATE BUZZ! Stanbic donates equipment worth Sh20m to Mbale Referral Hospital

Stanbic Leadership headed by SUHL Chief Executive Francis Karunga pose for a group photo with stakeholders at Maluku Health Canter III, in Mbale City.

Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), the parent company of Stanbic Bank has donated equipment worth UGX 20 million to Mbale Referral Hospital and Maluku Health Center III, as part of its Corporate Social Investment in efforts to improve maternal healthcare services across the country.

The donation is part of community engagement activities by a delegation of Stanbic Uganda leaders led by SUHL Chief Executive Francis Karuhanga, who are on a week-long tour of the bank’s regional operations in Eastern Uganda.

“Health is our wealth as a country and supporting government efforts in this sector through our ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Health, is an important aspect of our Corporate Social Investment strategy, the other priorities being education, and environmental conservation.

The equipment we are donating to Mbale Referral Hospital and Maluku Health Center III worth UGX 20 million will support these facilities in enhancing service to expectant mothers to deliver safely, as part of our efforts to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates,” said Francis Karuhanga.

The equipment included six baby cribs, a pulse oximeter, a 100 Mama Kits, two patient beds, and a delivery set which are all essentials for safe delivery during labour.

According to the Ministry of Health, partner-supported government efforts to reduce maternal mortality are beginning to yield fruits with the latest statistics showing a reduction from 339 to 189 in 100, 000 live births.

Mable Referral Hospital handles between 300-400 deliveries on a monthly in addition to treatment of 1000-1300 children monthly both at inpatient and outpatient wings, according to Dr. Abeso Julian, the Head of Pediatrics at Mbale Referral Hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful to Stanbic Bank for their generosity and commitment to improving maternal healthcare in our community. The equipment they have donated will greatly enhance our capacity to provide safe and effective care to expectant mothers and their newborns,” she said.

Hon. Karim Masaba the Mbale Industrial Division Member of Parliament called upon the private sector to emulate Stanbic’s generosity and support communities where their businesses operate.

“As a longstanding customer, I am proud of this gesture by Stanbic Bank. There are many companies in town doing business but not everyone has the heart of giving back to our community. Thank you for loving people of Mbale,” Masaba said.

Mbale Referral Hospital serves a general population of over 5 million people who 17 districts that make up the region. Some of these districts include Mbale, Budaka, Bududa, Bukedea, Bukwo, Bulambuli, Butaleja, Kapchorwa, Kumi, Manafwa, Sironko among others.

