CORRUPTION: IGG interdicts two UPPC officials 

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered the interdiction of Aristarco Mujuzi Kasekende Finance and Accounting Manager and Accountant and John Baptist Ahimbisibwe of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC), over abuse of office.

The interdiction order dated July 22nd, 2024 and addressed to UPPC’s Managing Director, Prof. Sudi Nangoli was signed by Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria, the Deputy Inspector General of Government.

It is based on an ongoing court case where the duo was charged in May 2024 with three other former employees with Causing Financial Loss to the Corporation contrary to Section 20(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009 as amended.

However, the other three suspects have not yet appeared in court. These are; Prof. Tom Davis Wasswa (former Managing Director), Victoria Namulondo (former Ag. Sales Manager), and Christine Mayengo (former Finance & Accounting Manager). These are reportedly still on the run and in hiding.

According to Article 230(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Section 14(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, 2002, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) may, during the course of his or her duties or as a consequence of his or her findings, make such orders and give directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.

As such, the duo is not supposed to perform the functions of its office until prosecution is concluded.

TOM WASSWA & OTHERS

He is accused of causing financial loss, contrary to Section 20(1) of the AntiCorruption Act, 2009 as Amended. It is alleged that Prof. Tom Davis Wasswa and John Baptist Ahimbisibwe, between 1st May 2021 and 31st December 2021, while employed as Managing Director and Acting Finance and Accounting Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation respectively, approved and authorized payment UGX37,500,000= (Thirty Seven Million, five hundred thousand shillings) purportedly for a 10-day Book Exhibition, whereas not, knowing or having reason to know that this would cause financial loss, and it indeed caused financial loss of UGX37,500,000= (Thirty Seven Million, five hundred thousand shillings) to Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

It is further alleged that Prof. Tom David Wasswa and Christine Mayengo, between 1st July 2021 and 31ST December 2021, while employed as Managing Director and Finance & Accounting Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation respectively, approved and authorized payment of UGX110,545,000= (One hundred ten million, five hundred forty five thousand shillings) purportedly for a 21-day Book Exhibition at Africana, whereas not, knowing or having a reason to know that this would cause financial loss, and it indeed caused financial loss of UGX110,545,000= (One hundred ten million, five hundred forty five thousand shillings) to Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

More so, it is alleged that Prof. Tom Davis Wasswa and Aristarco Mujuzi Kasekende, between 1st March 2020 and 31st May 2020, while employed as Managing Director and Finance & Accounting Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation respectively, approved and authorized payment of UGX8,900,000= (Eight Million, nine hundred thousand shillings) purportedly for the 12th Annual Higher Education Exhibition, whereas not, knowing or having reason to know that this would cause financial loss, and it indeed caused financial loss of UGX8,900,00= (Eight Million, nine hundred thousand shillings) to Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

Under the same offence, the Prof. Tom David Wasswa and Aristarco Mujuzi Kasekende, between 1st March 2020 and 31st May 2020, while employed as Managing Director and Finance & Accounting Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation respectively, approved and authorized payment of UGX27,860,000 (Twenty seven million eight hundred sixty thousand shillings) purportedly for a Management retreat at Mansion Hotel, whereas not, knowing or having reason to know that this would cause financial loss and it indeed caused financial loss of UGX27,860,000 (Twenty seven million eight hundred sixty thousand shillings) to Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

NAMULONDO

On the count of embezzlement, it is alleged that Namulondo, between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2021, while employed as Ag. Sales Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, stole UGX219,472,300= (Two hundred nineteen million, four hundred seventy two thousand, three hundred shillings) belonging to her employer, Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, which money she had access to by virtue of her office.

She is also accused of causing financial loss, contrary to Section 20(1) of the AntiCorruption Act, 2009 as Amended.

It is further alleged that Namulondo, between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2021, while employed as Ag. Sales Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, requisitioned for and UGX219,472,300= (Two hundred nineteen million, four hundred seventy two thousand, three hundred shillings), purportedly to carry out various activities, whereas not, knowing or having reason to know that this would cause financial loss, and it indeed caused loss of UGX219,472,300= (Two hundred nineteen million, four hundred seventy two thousand, three hundred shillings) to Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

Namulondo is also charged with false accounting by a public officer, contrary to Section22 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

It is alleged that Namulondo, between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2021, at Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, while employed as Ag. Sales Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, being charged with management of public funds, knowingly furnished false statements in respect to UGX184,805,000 (One hundred eighty four million, eight hundred and five thousand shillings), which money she received for various activities of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation.

On the count of abuse of office, contrary to Section 11(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009, it is alleged that Namulondo, between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2021, at Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, while employed as Ag. Sales Manager of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, in abuse of the authority of her office, did arbitrary acts when she requisitioned and received UGX34,667,300 = (Thirty four million, six hundred sixty seven thousand three hundred shillings) to conduct various activities of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, but did not account for it, an act that was prejudicial to the interests of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, her employer.

