CORRUPTION! IGG Orders Interdiction of Kaliro Teachers’ College Top Bosses

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has directed the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda to interdict two top officials of the National Teachers’ College, Kaliro, until prosecution of their case is concluded.

The directive was signed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria. Evelyn Grace Lanyero – Principal and Clement Epalat Okiria -Accountant, were charged by the IG with abuse of office and causing financial loss of more than UGX120M on 23rd May, 2025.

Lanyero was arrested by the IG and arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court. Her Worship Esther Asiimwe granted bail to Lanyero who took a plea of not guilty. She is expected to appear in court on 27th June, 2025 for mention of her case.

The other accused person, Epalat, is still at large and court issued criminal summons to him to appear in court on 27th June, 2025.

Article 230(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Section 13(6) of the IG Act, Cap 32 provide that: ‘The Inspector General may, during the course of his or her duties or as a consequences of his or her findings, make such orders and give such directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.’

In the instant case, public interest demands that while the case against the above public officials is still ongoing in court, they should be suspended from exercising the powers and functions of their office.

Advertisements

Lanyero and co-accused faces charges of causing financial loss and abuse of office.

The duo allegedly made an irregular payment of 120,904,000 Ugandan shillings to M/s Nissi Restaurant and Take Away for meals and refreshments during an ICT workshop in November 2022.

Epalat is further accused of irregularly processing a payment of 12,412,698 Ugandan shillings as Withholding Tax to Uganda Revenue Authority between November 2022 and January 2023.

Both Lanyero and Epalat further allegedly abused their authority by obtaining a loan facility of 45 million Ugandan shillings from Stanbic Bank on behalf of the college, causing a loss of the same amount.

About Post Author