CORRUPTION: IGG orders interdiction of three Soroti university officials

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered the interdiction of three Soroti University officials for allegedly causing financial loss of UGX 464,693,000 to the institution.

The officials include Mr. Robert Magemeso, Bursar, Mr. Abdallah Oyare Shaban, Deputy Secretary, and Mr. Francis Elyebu, Principal Estates Officer.

They were charged together with Mr. Richard Twebaze, the Managing Director M/s Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Limited.

The interdiction order addressed to the Soroti University Secretary is signed by Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria, the Deputy Inspector General of Government.

This follows the arraignment of the accused before the Anti-Corruption Court on June 4, 2024 on charges of Causing Financial Loss, False Certificates by Public Officers and Abuse of Office contrary to sections 11(1), 20(1) and 25 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended, under Criminal Case number CO-0073 of 2024.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro. The three University officials and Mr. Twebaze were each granted bail of UGX 7,000,000 cash and were also asked to deposit their passports in Court.

Their sureties were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of UGX 150m each.

According to Article 230(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Section 13(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, 2002, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) may, during the course of his or her duties or as a consequence of his or her findings, make such orders and give directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.

Public interest demands that while the case against the officials above is still ongoing in Court, they should be suspended from exercising the powers and functions of their offices until the prosecution is concluded.

THE CASES

CAUSING FINANCIAL LOSS: It is alleged that Francis Elyebu and Abdallah Oyare Shaban between July 2020 and June 2022 at Soroti University, Soroti in the performance of their duties as Contract Manager and Deputy University Secretary/Ag. University Secretary for Soroti University, issued a false interim certificate dated June 22 2021 indicating that M/s Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Limited had completed works warranting a total payment of UGX328,867,000 (Uganda shillings three hundred and twenty eight million, eight hundred and sixty seven thousand) whereas not well knowing or having reason to believe that their act would cause financial loss to Soroti University.

FALSE CERTIFICATES BY PUBLIC OFFICERS: It is alleged that Francis Elyebu and Abdallah Oyare Shaban between July 2020 and June 2020 being authorized on behalf of Soroti University to give an interim certificate that would determine payment to M/s Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Limited issued an interim certificate dated June 22, 2021 indicating that M/s Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Limited had completed works warranting a total payment of UGX328,867,000 (Uganda shillings three hundred and twenty eight million, eight hundred and sixty seven thousand) knowing that it was false in material particular.

ABUSE OF OFFICE: Francis Elyebu and Abdallah Oyare Shaban reportedly between July 2020 and June 2022 being employed as Estate Manager/Contract Manager and Deputy University Secretary/Ag. University Secretary respectively in Soroti University, Soroti in abuse of the authority of their respective offices did an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interests of their employer when they irregularly certified payment of UGX 328,867,000 (Uganda shillings three hundred and twenty eight million, eight hundred and sixty seven thousand) to M/s Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Limited.

NEGLECT OF DUTY: It is alleged that Francis Elyebu between July 2020 and June 2022 being employed as Estate Manager and Contract Manager for the supply and installation of a 305 cubic meter tank and tank stand at Soroti University in Soroti neglected his duty to supervise and ensure that M/S Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Limited Built the 305 cubic meter tank and tank stand in accordance with the approved and agreed upon structural designs and Bills of Quantities.

ABUSE OF OFFICE: Abdallah Oyare Shaban and Robert Magemeso reportedly between July 2020 and June 2022 being employed as Deputy University Secretary/Ag. University Secretary and University Bursar respectively in Soroti University, Soroti in abuse of the authority of their respective offices did an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interests of their employer when they irregularly authorized and effected payment of UGX135,826,000 to M/s Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions for the resupply and reinstallation of a 305 cubic metre tank and tank stand at Soroti University.

CAUSING FINANCIAL LOSS: Abdallah Oyare Shaban and Robert Magemeso between July 2020 and June 2022 in the performance of their duties as Deputy University Secretary/Ag. University Secretary and University Bursar respectively in Soroti University, Soroti irregularly authorized and effected payment of UGX135,826,000 to M/s Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions for the re supply and reinstallation of a 305 cubic meter tank stand at Soroti University knowing or having reason to believe that their act would cause financial loss to Soroti University.

Additionally, Richard Twebaze between July 2020 and June 2022 at Soroti University, Soroti in the performance of his duties as Managing Director M/s Karf Aqua Engineeing Solutions Limited deviated from the approved structural designs and Bills of Quantities for the installation of a 305 cubic metre tank and tank stand knowing or having reason to believe that his action would cause financial loss of UGX328,867,000 (Uganda shillings three hundred and twenty eight million, eight hundred and sixty seven thousand) to the Government of Uganda.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author