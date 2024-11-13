CORRUPTION IN HIGH GEAR! ISO probes UNRA officials for extorting car bond operators along K’la-Jinja Highway 

By our reporter

Security have launched investigations into allegations of extortion by some officials at Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), who are accused of demanding millions of shillings from residents along the Kampala–Jinja Highway to spare residents who are encroaching on road reserves.

According to the source, one Robert Tumwine the head enforcement Operations (UNRA), on April 2, 2024, issued an eviction notice of 30 days threatening that failure to comply UNRA will employ forceful means to evict car Bond Operators.

“We have received multiple complaints from residents who claim that officials from UNRA demands payments ranging from Shs5,000,000 to Shs300,000,000 to halt evictions,” an investigative officer said.

A security source further revealed that, on April 15, 2024, a top official at UNRA (names withheld for now) reportedly requested for 15million shillings to halt the eviction and this money was allegedly delivered to him at Ndere Troup Cultural Center in Kisaasi.

Similarly, on October 15, 2024, a team of bond operators reportedly visited this same official at UNRA headquarter offices in Nakawa to request him for more time, after afresh eviction notice was served and after a long discussion, he reportedly asked them to provide Shs 5M to cater for only five days.

Further allegations reveal that another UNRA official requested the proprietor of Success Motor Bond to mobilize Shs 100million shillings from other car bonds along the busy Kampala-Jinja Road and take it to his office on Friday, November 15, 2024. That the reason he requested for more money was because KCCA and police officer who are to handle the operation need to be catered for.

On October 21, 2024, Mr. Johnson Ssejjemba, the Director of Roads Infrastructure and Protection Unit accompanied by the manager enforcement Unit Mr. Robert Tumwine and others toured the road reserve from Nakawa Spear Motors-Banda stretch to examine the extent of the road reserve encroachment. During this exercise, JB Ssejjemba informed bond operators that eviction exercise would resume the following week and asked them to vacate the premises.

Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, on 2nd February 2024, issued a compelling order for the immediate eviction of people who are illegally occupying and trading on the road reserve, as stipulated by the Road Safety Act passed by Parliament in 2019.

He pointed out that, section 65(1)[e] of the Roads Act, 2019, the act explicitly states that a person conducting a business activity on the shoulder, sidewalk, or road reserve of a public road commits an offense. Upon conviction, they are liable to a fine not exceeding one hundred sixty-eight currency points, imprisonment not exceeding seven years, or both.

However, for years, people have been encroaching on road reserves country wide, particularly the Nakawa-Banda stretch, using them for business purposes like car dealerships, and others cultivating thus spoiling drainage systems, while leaving pedestrians and cyclists to navigate through narrow and dangerous spaces between parked vehicles and speeding traffic at the watch of UNRA officials.

