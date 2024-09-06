Corruption is a big problem but easy to fight-M7

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked criminal investigators to strengthen their linkage with the population in order to fight corruption better and wipe it out.

According to the President, corruption remains a big problem but easy to fight because the local people on ground who are the beneficiaries of public resources being stolen are willing to share information regarding the corrupt.

“Because corruption is mainly targeting government resources which are destined for the people. The money for the road is going to a feeder road in a district, the capitation grant is supposed to go to a school, the drugs are going to the health centre, the Parish Development Model (PDM) money is going to the parish, the Emyoga money is going to the constituency. In all those areas, there are potential beneficiaries who are denied this money because of corruption. So, you CID officers, this is very easy work for you. Just liaise with the people who are the victims of the corruption, they will tell you,” H.E Museveni said.

The President was on Thursday 5th September 2024 speaking as a chief guest at the closure of the two-day annual coordination meeting between the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of Uganda Police that kicked off at CID headquarters in Kibuli.

The meeting held under the theme, “The Contribution of ODPP/CID in the Socio-Economic Transformation of Uganda”, brought together about 620 participants, including investigators, prosecutors, and key stakeholders in the criminal justice system to strengthen coordination, collaboration, and cooperation for successful prosecutions in sophisticated high-profile cases and crimes like corruption, land issues, and electoral offences such as malpractice, election fraud, violence, and intimidation, among others.

At the same meeting, President Museveni promised to support the CID to establish a Crime data centre and a forensics centre to beef up the investigations but advised them to make use of other technical forms of intelligence like the CCTV cameras.

“In 2018 when I made that speech in parliament, I insisted on installing cameras to fight crime and you see how they have helped. I would like to advise you, make use of technical solutions. Get the technology to use these technical solutions. They will help you,” he said, while giving an example of how they fought and won Obote after accessing all their warfare information using a radio they captured when they overran his camp at Kakiri on 6th April 1981.

On the issue of bail in high-profile cases such as murder, corruption, rape and treason, His Excellency the President informed prosecutors and criminal investigators not to delay investigations and be careful about bailing out suspects which later becomes a big mistake especially if the case is ready for trial.

“The Chief Justice through Chief Justices’ instruction had clarified that applying for bail is a right, but granting bail is not a right. It is a decision by the judge taking into account the circumstances. Yes, the accused has a right but the victims also have a right. Be careful with these Africans who still believe in the law of Moses about an eye for an eye. So, if you want peace with Africans, please we want full accountability,” President Museveni stated.

On the issue of welfare, the President assured Ugandans that now that the economy is growing, everybody will be catered for in a phased manner. He said by 1970 before Amin came into power, he had started working in the public service getting a salary of Shs.1,300 as an assistant secretary. Lawyers at that time were getting Shs.1,400 because the country needed more lawyers and the doctors were getting Shs.1500 because they were few.

“That’s why I insisted that the scientists are paid more because we need them and they’re not many. Now we have added on the prosecutors. The economy is growing and we shall definitely reach everybody. Otafiire here will tell you that when we were fighting, we would rather give the little we had to the guard such that he stays awake to guard us properly in the night when the rest of us are asleep,” Gen. Museveni said.

The Commander in Chief of the UPDF also assured Ugandans that the strategy of the National Resistance Movement on Uganda’s economy is continuing to work as planned, starting with the minimum economic recovery in 1986 through a number of measures including liberalisation and also allowing the shilling find its market price, expanding production of key cash products, diversifying the economy to add in new cash products like milk and dairy products and now putting more emphasis on the knowledge economy which includes automobiles and manufacturing of vaccines and electronics.

“Because the British had told your people that coffee, cotton and tobacco were the only cash crops and maize was not a cash crop but just a food for eating. When we came in, we said no, everything that has a market is a cash crop. That’s how we ended up making maize, cassava and milk cash products,” the President noted.

Earlier, the Minister for Internal Affairs Maj Gen. Kahinda Otafiire informed the President of the need to improve the welfare especially the living conditions of police officers who have to travel long distances to and from work despite their meagre salaries.

“Your Excellency, the CID is understaffed,” Maj Gen. Otafiire said.

He also implored officers to continue the talk and the fight against corruption and not leave the fight to only the President.

“We have this problem of existential threat to national integrity and development which is corruption. I find it a bit difficult that it is only the President blowing the clarion call to fight corruption when the rest of us in leadership are silent. I call on my colleagues and leaders to stand up and support the President in fighting against corruption,” Gen. Otafiire added.

He thanked CID Director, AIGP. Tom Magambo for improving the infrastructure at the CID Headquarters and reiterated his Ministry’s support in criminal investigations.

“Criminality is now very sophisticated. We need CID officers who are competent with cybercrime, oil and gas and other issues to be able to deal with the challenge. This calls for more training,” Gen. Otafiire stated.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abas Byakagaba thanked President Museveni for the appointment to the position and the recent seven promotions of officers to the level of Assistant Inspector General of Police and committed to serve above self.

“I wish to report that crime in the country is on a downward trend as reported in the annual crime report and it will continue doing so. Allow me to thank you for the continued guidance you have always given us,” he said.

He reported that the Police Force is progressing well on the task given to them of establishing police stations at the sub-county levels.

“We are already in the areas of Greater Masaka, Albertine, West Nile, Kampala Metropolitan, Sebei Region, Savannah, Ankole, Kigezi, Karamoja, and Bugisu among others. We are going to achieve this task that you gave us,” IGP Byakagaba stated.

He further appreciated the President for supporting them to train more personnel including the 3,500 trainees currently at Kabalye Police Training School in line with their preparations for effective policing in the coming elections.

The IGP further informed the President that they are reviewing the Police training policy which was last done in 2014 as well as Police standing orders which will help the force to improve on the discipline.

“We also intend to build capacity for in-house construction of our structures to ensure that the conditions of our officers are further improved.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo hailed the good relationship with the Office of Criminal Investigations Directorate in investigating and prosecuting criminal cases in Uganda under their respective mandates. She said that at the Anti-Corruption Court, the DPP is standing at 86% conviction rate.

“The ODPP and CID have a special mandate to protect society from criminal activities. The standard expected of us is very high. The ODPP, earlier this year created an Investment Crimes Prosecution Unit. This unit specifically handles cases concerning investments in Uganda,” DPP Abodo noted.

The Uganda Police Force’s Director of Criminal Investigations, AIGP. Tom Magambo informed President Museveni that CID has gradually improved their investigations capacity.

“It is very rare to call people and there is no case. Most of the time when we call you, we are almost done with your file,” AIGP Magambo said.

He however said that criminals have since moved their activities to cyberspace, emphasising the need for force multipliers to handle the trend as they continue to utilise human intelligence and other sources.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Security, Gen. Jim Muhwezi, Attorney General, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the IGG, Hon. Betty Kamya, Justices, officials from Electoral Commission, Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, Deputy IGP, James Ocaya, Heads of Government agencies, Senior management -DPP & Uganda police force, among others.

