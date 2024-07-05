CORRUPTION: M7 creates new unit to tackle mafia games at URA

President Museveni has created a new unit to supervise Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

State House said the new entity will be known as the “State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit.”

Its main task is to “do an oversight on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) operations and fight corruption within the tax administration system,” according to a statement from State House.

The President has also appointed Mr. David Kalemera as a Senior Presidential Advisor and Head of the Unit.

State House said the creation of the unit will “help the Government close revenue leakages and boost tax collection.”

The development comes days after President Museveni warned of tax leakages.

“There are also some indications that there is massive tax evasion. Uganda’s GDP of US $55bn, should be giving us 20% in taxes. This would be US$11bn or Ug.Sh.48 trillion. Our real budget without debt payments is Ug. Sh.56 trillion,” said Museveni on June 24, 2024.

“Therefore, the thieves are parasites that must be stamped out, and the undisciplined are saboteurs of our fast development and must also be stopped,” he added in a statement posted on X platform.

“This year, our economy grew by 6%. It will grow in double digits if we stamp out thieves and the undisciplined,” he added.

It is however not clear if the appointed David Kalemera is the same who used to work at URA and also the same who was some years back charged with tax fraud related charges.

Court documents show in 2018, Kalemera David, Ssemanda Ian Paul, and Kazibwe Ronald, were jointly charged with four counts of knowingly using customs documents C/S 203(h) of the EACCMA 2004 in counts 1 to 4 and of conspiracy to commit a felony C/S 390 of the PCA Cap 120.

They were convicted in 2022.

If he is the one, this begs a question: Is Gen.Museveni using ‘Set a thief to catch a thief’ tactics this time?

Kalemera says he is ready for the new role which comes with great responsibility.

“I am committed to overseeing URA operations and fighting corruption within our tax administration system. Together, we will work to close revenue leakages and boost tax collection for the betterment of our nation. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for his trust and confidence in me. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support and encouragement. Let’s move forward together towards a more transparent and prosperous Uganda,” he said.

