CORRUPTION ON THE TRACKS! Police Probes Uganda Railways Board Members for Selling Jobs

Police has commenced investigations into the alleged sale of jobs at Uganda Railways Corporation orchestrated by a section of Board members, this publication has learnt.

Well placed sources told us that the investigations initially targeted one of the female members on the Board (names withheld for now) and she has already been interrogated by Police CID.

It has been revealed that this Board member extorted large sums of money (in millions) from one of the job seeking Ugandans promising to influence the appointment.

However, time went on and the job did not materialize and the responsible Board member was dragged to police.

It has been revealed that there are many complaints of this nature against the same Board member as we shall reveal subsequently.

Whispers have told us that the probe has since widened to catch other Board members.

“There are many people grumbling about job promises and money changing hands. The Board is at the centre as they have multiple people recruited and pending on their orders,” a source privy with the ongoing investigations intimated to us.

There are also queries on how the Board recently recruited one Isaac Natukunda as URC’s Chief Civil Engineer yet he is not registered with Uganda Engineers Registration Board.

Curiously, Natukunda reportedly previously worked in the Procurement section of UNRA.

There are also whispers that the Board is working behind the scenes to bring back Benon Kajuna, a former staff who worked for a very short time and is now director of transport at Works Ministry as the substantive Managing Director.

A section of staff are also accusing the board of taking over management roles.

“I have also been told that the Board calls up to four meetings in a month where each member gets sh500,000 per sitting. The Board has literally taken over management functions,” reveals an insider.

