Court Adjourns Businessman Ramesh Masrani Forgery Case to August 9 2025

Ramesh Masrani a.k.a Chatrabhuj stand in a dock at the KCCA magistrate's court, Uganda on July 3, 2025

The matter in which the Kampala city businessman Ramesh Masrani a.k.a Chatrabhuj is accused of forging and uttering false documents has been adjourned to August 6, 2025.

Ramesh is facing criminal charges after a complaint was lodged against him at Kira Road CRB 11/2025 (KPM ESAT GEF 209/2024) and the DPP subsequently charged him with four counts, two on forgery and two on uttering false documents.

Ramesh, accompanied by his lawyers from Byenkya, Kihiki & Co Advocates appeared before the City Hall Court presided over by the Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu and the matter was adjourned to August 6 2025.

According to sources, after a complaint was lodged and the matter was investigated, the DPP charged Ramesh Masrani on four counts, two on forgery and two on uttering false documents.

It should be remembered that Ramesh Masrani was arrested on Friday, 16th May, 2025 and driven to Jinja Road Regional Police Station.

He was supposed to appear in court on Monday, 19th May, 2025 at KCCA Court but he didn’t show up after he reportedly flew to London for medical reasons, an allegation we could not confirm.

The complainant is represented by Kisiki Ben of Atigo & Co Advocates . DPP wants Ramesh Masrani prosecuted and punished for the crimes committed, to avoid continuation of committing forgery and uttering false documents.

Two senior officers in the Directorate of public prosecutions found sufficient evidence to warrant the prosecution of Ramesh Masrani.

In Uganda, forgery and uttering false documents are criminal offenses defined under the Penal Code Act. Forgery involves making a false document with the intent to defraud or deceive, while uttering a false document means knowingly and fraudulently presenting a false document as genuine. Both offenses are treated seriously, with potential imprisonment for up to seven years.

Section 342 of the Penal Code Act defines forgery as the making of a false document with the intent to defraud or deceive.

Uttering a false document involves knowingly and fraudulently presenting a false document as genuine.

Both forgery and uttering false documents are punishable by imprisonment, potentially up to seven years.

