Court asks aide who stole sh440m from ex-REA ED Turyahikayo (WHO IRONICALLY ALSO FACES SH400M GRAFT CHARGES FROM GOVT) & wife to defend himself

Kabale Grade I Magistrate Pascal Olupot has ruled that Angello Twinomuhangi Bagorogoza, the former Political assistant of the former Rubabo County Member of parliament Mary Paula Kebirungi Turyahikayo, has a prima facie case over theft and fraud of Ugx 440 Million from the former MP and her husband Eng Turyahikayo, the former ED of Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

In his ruling, the Magistrate pointed out that the ten Prosecution witnesses who came to court there is sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case against Bagorogoza.

“I find the accused person with a case to answer in the case of theft and obtaining money by false pretense and I accordingly put them on their defence. There are contractions and damage to the prosecution’s evidence; it is substantial enough for Angello Twinomuhangi Bagorogoza to provide explanations,” ruled Olupot.

The Magistrate asked the defence counsel to take his client through the various ways which they can defend themselves so that by the next sitting they are able to commence with their case.

The matter has been adjourned to 12th September, 2024 when Angello Twinomuhangi Bagorogoza is to give his defence.

Angello Twinomuhangi Bagorogoza, the former Political assistant of the former Rubabo County Member of parliament Mary Paula Kebirungi Turyahikayo, a resident of Rwamukundi cell in Kabale Municipality was charged with two counts of theft of Ugx 440.000.000 belonging and the former MP and her husband Eng. Godfrey Rwihunga Turyahikayo the former Executive Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and obtaining money by false pretense.

Prosecution says that Angello Twinomuhangi Bagorogoza, between October 2020 and February 2021 while at Centenary Bank Kabale stole Ugx 440.000.000, money meant for the buying land at Rwakaraba plot 35 on Kabale –Kisoro road by Turyahikayo Rwihunga and Hon Turyahikayo Kebirungi Paula.

He is also accused with second count of obtaining money by false pretense as between October 2020 and February 2021 while at Centenary Bank Kabale in Kabale municipality with intent to defraud obtained money worth Ugx 440,000,000 from Turyahikayo Rwihunga and Hon.Turyahikayo Kebirungi Paula.

Bagorogoza, who insists the case is politically instigated, acted as an official political assistant for Turyahikayo, the former Rubabo county MP until December 2020 when he denounced her and joined Namanya Naboth’s camp.

Turyahikayo, who contested as the National Resistance Movement party flag bearer in the 2021 general election for the same Rubabo County MP seat, lost to Namanya of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

EX-REA BOSS WOES

This comes at a time when the former head of Uganda’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Godfrey Turyahikayo, was earlier this year arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court over the disappearance of nearly sh403m from the government’s coffers.

He is accused alongside former principal accountant Geoffrey Kasozi, internal auditor Annette Alitusubira, senior accountant Diana Balihikya, and assistant accountant Claire Kyomuhendo.

The allegations date back to a period between June 14 and 16, 2016, when the accused allegedly engaged in some creative accounting maneuvers. They stand accused of siphoning off government funds to individual REA staff bank accounts under the guise of compensating those affected by power lines whereas not.

About Post Author