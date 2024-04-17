Court Confirms Charges against Suspects in the Murder of AIGP Felix Kaweesi

The International Crimes Division of the High Court of Uganda presided over by Hon. Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, on Tuesday confirmed charges against eight accused persons in connection with the tragic murder of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The accused persons include Abdurashid Mbazira Buyondo Muhammed, Higenyi Aramazan Noordin alias Taata Abdallazak, Mugerwa Yusuf alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa alias Masiga Jimmy Ogutu, Kyambadde Joshua Magezi alias Abdu Rahaman, Kalyango Jibril alias Abu Aisha, Nyanzi Yusuf Siraje alias Ssentamu Jimmy, and Kasujja Shafiq.

They are indicted with charges of Terrorism, Murder, Aiding and Abetting Terrorism, and Belonging to a Terrorist Organization, as stipulated by the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2002 and the Penal Code Act.

According to the Prosecution, the late Andrew Felix Kaweesi, along with his driver Constable Mambewa Godfrey and bodyguard Corporal Erau Kenneth, were ambushed and fatally shot by armed assailants on March 17, 2017. The attackers stole firearms belonging to both AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesa and his bodyguard after ensuring the victims were deceased.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Jacquelyn Okui, the subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the accused individuals, who duly confessed to their involvement in the crimes. Analysis of call data further corroborated their proximity to the crime scene before, during, and after the attack.

The confirmation of charges by the court is an appreciable milestone in the quest for justice for the victims.

The accused persons have been committed to the Trial panel for trial.

The Prosecution was represented by Ms. Lillian Omara, Chief State Attorney, Mr. Richard Birivumbuka, Chief State Attorney, and Ms. Marion Ben-Bella, Senior State Attorney, from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

About Post Author