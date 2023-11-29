Court Reduces Jail Term of Man Convicted of Poisoning His Nephews to Death

Advertisements

By Moses Agaba

Court of Appeal has reduced a 24 year jail term previously handed to Benson Tumuramye who was convicted of poisoning to death his two nephews from Kabale district to 23 years and 5 months.

Benson Tumuramye was on March 15th 2019 found guilty by the then Kabale High Court Judge Justice Moses Kawumi Kazibwe and jailed for 24 years for killing the two children of his sister by poisoning them after he pleaded guilty and asked for plea bargain.

Advertisements

The trail Judge Justice Moses Kawumi Kazibwe then sentenced his to 24 years on each of the two counts of murder but to serve them co currently the sentence that Tumuramye appealed through his lawyer saying that the trial judge erred in giving his the 24 year sentence without deducting the 7 months and 19 days that he had spent on remand.

Justices; Muzamiru Kibedi , Christopher Gashirabake, and Oscar Kihika found that the 24 year jail term that was handed to him by the trail Judge erred as he didn’t off set the time that he has spent on remand of 7 months and 19 days it was then that they set aside the earlier judgement of 24 years but instead deducted the 7 months and 19 days that he spent on remand and is to serve 23 years and 5 months and 11 days from the day of his conviction on March 15th 2019 and is sot serve the two sentences co-currently.

“the trial judge didn’t subtract much as the convict was convicted on his own plea of guilty we have done what high court would have done of deducting 7 months and 19 days we have deducted as now the appeal is allowed ach is set aside as he is to serve 23 years and 5 months and 11 days from the day of conviction of March 15th 2019 as each will run co currently “. Ruled the justices in the ruling read by Justice Muzamiru Kibedi.

Court of appeal is sitting in Kabale at the Kabale High Court on Kikungiri hill Kabale municipality is to hear 33 cases of murder, robbery,defilement,rape and manslaughter as it started on Monday 27th to 29th November 2023 .

About Post Author