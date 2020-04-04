COVID-19: 25 intercepted from DRC, quarantined in Kanungu

Spread the love

















Kanungu – A group of 25 people suspected to have returned from DRC were, on Friday, April 3, intercepted in and placed under quarantine under the order from the Kanungu District Coronavirus Taskforce, RedPepper’s Grace Turyatunga reports.

Reports reaching RedPepper Digital indicate that the group to have sneaked into the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and returned to Uganda.

Kanungu Resident District Commissioner, Hajji Shafique Ssekandi told this news site that the 25 were rounded-up from their homes after it was established that some of them had travelled to Rutshuru in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a burial – in violation of the people movement guidelines.

“The people travelled to Democratic Republic of Congo violating the ban on border-crossing and their status could not be ascertained,” Ssekandi emphasised.

RDC Ssekandi and the district task force advised to put them under the institutional quarantine where they will be monitored closely to ascertain theirr COVID-19 status.

“We can’t take the situation for granted and when we learnt that some of these people had returned from DRC, we had to put them under quarantine,” Hajji Ssekandi cautioned.

The RDC also disclosed eight people were earlier quarantined at Kihihi Health Center IV and later discharged after the mandatory 14 days because they did not show any signs of this scourge and were given certificates of discharge.

Hajji Ssekandi, however, explained that the new big number had to be taken to Matanda where a quarantine facility has been designated.

The RDC affirmed that no Coronavirus case has been confirmed from Kanungu District but this was not an excuse for people to relax.

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng checks the thermal scanner. (PHOTO: FIle)

“People are urged to continue observing the Ministry of Health guidelines and President Museveni directives to ensure that the Coronavirus Pandemic is controlled in Uganda,” Hajji Ssekandi emplored.

All these measures are being emphasized by the leaders in reference to the Presidential directive to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus,

In an April 3 COVID-19 update address, Health Minister, Dr. Ruth Jane Aceng confirmed three more cases; rising the count to 48 and no deaths.

“Of the 419 samples tested today (Friday), 416 came back negative,” Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng added