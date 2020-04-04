COVID-19: Eighth Ugandan dies of coronavirus in UK

Spread the love

















London – Another Ugandan has, on Saturday, April 4, succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in the United Kingdom, RedPepper’s Maurice Muhwezi report

Luwaga Isma, aged 48, was pronounced deceased at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead area of the London Borough of Camden, London.

Late Luwaga becomes the eighth known death of the deadly coronavirus after passing of Dr Labeja Acellam, a medic at University Hospital of Lewisham, UK.

Officials at the London Hospital continue to look for the relative of the Late Luwaga and no contacts had been made by the time of filing this report.

Other Ugandans who have succumbed to coronavirus include; Sarah Acheng, Charles Paddy Kayiwa, Jane Kobong, Gertrude Lukeca, Boniface Okee and Susan Onyac.

At least 48 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Uganda with no registered deaths yet.