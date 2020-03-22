COVID-19: Former Real Madrid President dies

Spread the love

















By Mariam Ayebare

Madrid, Spain – Former President of Real Madrid, Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday, March 21 after being hospitalised with coronavirus.

Sanz, 76, was a President at the Bernabeu from 1995-2000.

He had been hospitalised earlier in the week after showing symptoms of the deadly virus and he had suffered kidney failure as he tried to fight the illness.

“My father has just died,” his son wrote on his twitter official handle.

“He did not deserve this end in this manner. One of the best, most courageous and hardworking people I have seen in my life. His family and Real Madrid were his family,” he continued saying.

During his era at the Bernabeu, he won Champions League twice, signed one of Real Madrid greatest players; Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf among others.