COVID-19 hits cabinet, 10 ministers fight for life

The Speaker of Parliament, Among has revealed that some Ministers will not be able to attend plenary sittings and committee meetings after catching the deadly COVID-19, saying this is intended to protect fellow lawmakers from catching the virus.

“I think what we need to do is continue with the report, but I also want you to be mindful that COVID-19 is back. COVID-19 is back and some members, I can say it without mentioning names, some members may not be able to attend like some cabinet members because they tested and found positive, but the rest will come. There are some whom I have said not to appear because I don’t want my members to be affected,” said Speaker Among.

This publication has independently learnt that over 10 ministers (names withheld for now) are fighting for their life after contracting the virus. Most of them are reportedly being treated from home.

The Speaker’s revelation was in reaction to a concern raised by Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, who queried the absence of Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, wondering why he wasn’t in attendance of the Appropriation Bill 2023, which he described as his key output.

“The absence of the Minister of Finance is very curious, because from the budget framework paper, all the documents don’t bear the signature of Minister Musasizi. Given the history of denials of commitment in this house, may we know whether the Minister Musasizi is aware why the senior Minister Kasaija when his most important delivery is being considered is absent,” asked Mpuuga.

Speaker Among demanded the presence of Minister Kasaija, Premier Robinah Nabbanja and Attorney General Kiwanuka Kiryowa, arguing that she is trying to avoid a scenario where Parliament approves the national budget and later the Government denies its contents.

However, Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju asked the Speaker to cross check with both Police and Anti-Corruption Court because both Minister Kasaija and Premier Nabbanja have been implicated in the theft and mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

He said, “The three Government Ministers the Government Chief Whip has gone to call are all suspects. Maybe they have been summoned by court or police. That is why some time back we said that the government will need to reconstitute itself because we are looking for people that police are also looking for. I fear that if we condition the reading of the budget on the three, maybe we may need to ask the Police and court to stop. Otherwise we are looking for people who are being hunted.”

Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality) however, reminded Ssemujju that in case any of the accused is going to be arrested, the arresting agencies will inform the Speaker before doing so.

