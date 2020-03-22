COVID-19: Uganda confirms first coronavirus case

Spread the love

















By Grace Turyatunga

Entebbe – The Ministry of Health has announced the first case of Coronavirus in Uganda.

The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has confirmed the first Coronavirus in Uganda at a Press Conference minutes shy of midnight Saturday, March 21.

According to the Minister, the case is a male Ugandan national, aged 36, who arrived in the country from Dubai on Saturday, 20, March 2020 and he is currently isolated at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

“The confirmed case had travelled to Dubai four days ago for business purposes. At the time of his travel, he was in good health,” Aceng announced.

Minister Aceng said that the victim’s symptoms included a high temperature of 38.7 degrees Celcius and poor appetite at the time of screening.

” He was evacuated to Entebbe Grade B and he presented with high fever and poor appetite, No cough, no flu or running nose,” Aceng said.

The update came in few hours after the president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued directives blocking of all incoming passenger planes by midnight tomorrow. “ No passengers will be allowed to enter Uganda. We will not take in any more incoming passengers.” He said.

However, Minister Aceng has advised the public to stay calm and follow the instructions given to them as everything is in control.