Cricket Cranes write history after qualifying for first T20 World Cup 

By Thomas Odongo

With five wins from their six games, Uganda men’s national cricket team, Cricket Cranes have ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked their tickets for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

This will be their first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

In their final game against their East African neighbors Rwanda in the continental qualifier in Namibia on Thursday, Cricket Cranes posted a 9-wicket victory. Rwanda’s 65/10 in the first innings was an easy chase for Uganda who have been posting triple figures throughout the event, they had 66/1 in their innings.

In Uganda’s innings, Simon Ssesazi and Roger Mukasa were unbeaten on the crease as the Cricket Cranes eased to victory. The former posted 26 runs while the latter had 13 runs. Ronak Patel (18 runs) was earlier on caught by Clinton Rubagumya following Martin Akayezu’s delivery.

For Rwanda, Eric Dusingizimana was top performer on the crease with 19 runs. Muhammad Nadir (11 runs) was the other Rwandan player to post double figures.

Cricket Cranes’ Alpesh Ramjani who picked two wickets while conceding only 1 run in 3 overs (2/1 in 3 overs) was named man of the match.

Meanwhile, Namibia is the other African team that qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024.

After years of hard work, perseverance and dedication, the Cricket Cranes have finally achieved a historic feat by qualifying for the first-ever T20 World Cup. The team’s incredible performance in the qualifying rounds has resulted in securing their spot in the biggest stage of T20 cricket.

The news has brought immense joy and pride to the entire nation, as many people have been following the team’s journey. With this qualification, the team has made a remarkable contribution towards the growth of cricket in the country.

The journey to reaching this milestone has not been easy, with the team facing numerous challenges along the way. However, they have proven their mettle by pulling off some remarkable victories and showcasing their skills on the field.

The T20 World Cup, set to take place later this year, will witness the national cricket team compete with the best teams from around the world. This qualification has provided an incredible opportunity for the team to showcase their talent on a global stage.