CYBER ATTACK ALERT! Customers upset as DFCU shuts down ATMs, other services

Customers and other stakeholders are not happy with DFCU Bank.

This is because of the difficulty they are apparently facing in accessing the bank’s services.

The systems are on and off and an insider at the bank says unusual activity within its network affecting operations but the bank is reluctant to admit it.

An insider source further tells us that an investigation is ongoing.

DFCU bosses are reportedly working to determine the scope and if any data has been compromised or money lost.

On Saturday and Sunday all the bank’s systems such as ATMs, company email and phone lines, customer service call center, Agent Banking, dfcu QuickBanking, were offline.

The bank hastened to restore some on Monday but customers are still facing difficulty.

Apparently all ATMs are still down.

The bank is telling customers if they need to withdraw money, to go over the counter or try Agent Banking and dfcu QuickBanking. But customers say the latter two platforms are also on and off.

Some customers are reportedly finding it hard to access their account balances, something that has made them become suspicious including, was the bank hacked?

“Dear Customer, Our ATM services will be intermittent from 24th June to 30th June 2024, due to an ongoing system upgrade. Please plan to avoid inconveniences,” the bank is sending this message to customers.

An insider source at the bank however, tells us that the disturbance stems from an internal system failure or a cyber-attack.

“They [DFCU] are keeping everything a secret. I’m afraid right now that it was hacked into and money is gone. They are now trying to cover-up as much as possible. That’s how I feel,” says one of the longtime DFCU clients.

This publication on Tuesday spoke with several other DFCU Bank customers who did not want to go on camera. They reported having the same issues and concerns.

One customer was unaware of the disturbance until our team brought it up to him; he’s now concerned about the safety of his money and personal information.

Whereas DFCU says the ATM issue will be solved by 30th June, they are yet to admit issues with all their systems and there is no timeline for when they will be stable.

