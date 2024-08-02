DEAD OR ALIVE! Sh10m bounty placed on driver who knocked dead NRM CEC boss

The National Resistance Movement-NRM party Chairperson of the Eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula has announced a bounty of 10 Million Shillings on whoever provides information leading to the arrest of the driver who knocked dead former Moroto Municipality MP Simon Peter Aleper.

Aleper, 50, who died in a road accident along the Tirinyi-Iganga Highway was laid to rest early this week in his ancestral home in Loputuk Cell A, Kangole Town Council in Napak district. According to the postmortem report by Mulago Hospital, Aleper succumbed to severe bleeding, a shuttered skull, broken ribs, and liver rapture.

According to the police report that was presented to the mourners by the Mt Moroto Regional Police commander, Ahmed Badiri, the vehicle which is still at large lost control and hit a Toyota V8 with registration number UAP787Q which Aleper was driving.

However, since the incident, leaders in Karamoja have been concerned about why it has taken the police a long time to identify the vehicle and driver yet there are security cameras along the highways.

Mukula, who was speaking at the burial of Aleper on Tuesday, said that he has placed the cash reward and appealed to the public to cooperate and provide the information that would lead to the arrest of the driver.

He also said that they have instituted a team to help establish the whereabouts of the driver.

John Paul Kodet, the LCV Chairperson of Napak district said that forensic investigations be exhausted to ensure justice prevailed for the people of Karamoja.

Peterken Lochap, the Member of Parliament for Bokora East in Napak district said that the driver who knocked the Aleper should be brought to book and punished for his reckless actions. He said that as leaders, they are committed to follow up with the matter up to its conclusion.

Aleper was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Loputuk Cell A, Kangole Town Council in Napak district.

About Post Author