Deadly Attacks in Rwenzori: UPDF Confirms elements wanted to Provoke unrest in the region

Two attackers were killed by residents in Ibonde, while UPDF soldiers gunned down four others near the school. More were captured at Ibonde Trading Center, with others reportedly fleeing toward Kasese and Bundibugyo.

Security has been beefed up along the Fort Portal–Bundibugyo road following coordinated attacks by unknown assailants.

UPDF troops and police are patrolling, particularly around Ibonde Trading Center in Fort Portal City North Division, with all vehicles from Bundibugyo and Ntoroko being searched.

The early Saturday raids left at least ten suspected attackers dead across Fort Portal, Kasese, and Bundibugyo. In Fort Portal, six attackers were killed in Ibonde and Karago Wards.

Residents said about 40 assailants, armed with machetes and carrying bags, were heading toward Canon Apollo Core PTC before locals raised the alarm.

In Kasese, four attackers died in raids on Kasese Central and Rughendabara Police Stations around 5:00 a.m. Armed with guns, pangas, and catapults, the assailants forced entry into Kasese Central Police Station but were repelled by police and UPDF. Five others were arrested, and injured suspects and victims were taken to health facilities for first aid, according to Red Cross’s Godfrey Kiwede.

Reports also indicate an attack on Kakuka UPDF Barracks in Bughendera County, Bundibugyo, where assailants attempted to set fire to some structures. The motive remains unclear, but the incidents echo past violence in the Rwenzori subregion, including deadly attacks in Kasese in 2016 and Bundibugyo in 2014.

UPDF ISSUES A STATEMENT

‘’The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) wishes to inform the public of a series of coordinated attacks carried out by armed groups targeting police and military deployments in the districts of Bundibugyo, Kasese, and Fort Portal’’, reads a statement from UPDF.

UPDF says the elements were attempting to destabilize security installations and provoke unrest in the region.

‘’The elements, using submachineguns and machetes, attacked Kasese and Lugendabara Police posts in Kasese district, and UPDF positions at Malindi in Bundibugyo, Kakuka in Bundibugyo, and Canon Apollo School in Fort Portal. Our forces, in collaboration with the Uganda Police Force, responded swiftly and decisively to neutralize the threat. Several attackers were subdued, and operations are ongoing to apprehend those who fled. Unfortunately, the attackers killed one civilian woman in Malindi and one soldier was Killed in Action’’, reads further the statement.

The UPDF condemned any attempt to destabilize the prevailing peace in the country and assures all Ugandans—especially residents of Bundibugyo, Kasese, and Fortportal—that the situation is under control. security measures have been deployed to reinforce stability and prevent further incidents.

‘’We urge the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative with security agencies. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the nearest police or military post. The UPDF remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty of Uganda and ensuring peace and security for all’’, said UPDF in a statement.

