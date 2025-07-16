DEAL DONE! Interswitch, Centenary Bank Partner to Expand Banking Services Through the Quickteller Agent Network in Uganda

Interswitch Uganda, a leading financial technology services provider has announced a strategic partnership with Centenary Bank, one of Uganda’s leading financial institutions, to enhance convenience and accessibility for its customers.

Through this collaboration, Centenary Bank customers can now access a wide range of banking services at over 20,000 Quickteller agent locations across Uganda.

Quickteller, a sub-brand and product of Interswitch, operates an extensive agent network that facilitates various financial transactions, including bill payments, mobile money services, and now, agency banking for Centenary Bank customers.

This collaboration enables Centenary Bank customers to conveniently perform essential banking transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals and account openings, at Quickteller agent locations.By leveraging Quickteller’s widespread network, Centenary bank and Interswitch Uganda are bringing banking services closer to communities, particularly in underserved and unbanked areas.

This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to expanding financial inclusion and improving services accessibility in Uganda.

Speaking on behalf of Interswitch Uganda, Moris Seguya, Country General Manager said, “This partnership reflects our dedication to providing seamless digital and physical financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. We are excited to collaborate with Centenary Bank to deliver innovative services through the Quickteller platform.”

Dr Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director Centenary Bank said “While our plan is ambitious, we cannot do it alone. We partner with like-minded institutions and people to achieve such goals. One of such partners is Interswitch who we have worked with before and continue to work with in such ventures. Centenary Bank and Interswitch have a long-standing relationship that has and continues to make strides in the financial inclusion space through services under digital banking channels. This has created a great impact in bringing services closer to our customers across the country.”

With this partnership, Centenary Bank customers can enjoy secure and convenient access to banking services at any Quickteller agent location, even outside standard traditional banking hours.

