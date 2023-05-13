DEATH TRAP! Ex-ISO boss Col.Kaka reveals why he refused Angola envoy job

Advertisements

In October 2020, President Museveni relieved Colonel Frank Kaka Bagyenda of his duties as Director General of Internal Security Organization (ISO).

Museveni would later recommend him to the Parliamentary Appointments Committee for vetting as Ugandan Ambassador to Angola.

He declined the offer.

Almost three years later, Col.Kaka has told Red Pepper why he turned down the envoy job.

To him this was a death trap and thus he could not risk it.

He said there were some people after his life and the Angola posting was a perfect opportunity for them to bump him off.

It is not clear who exactly wanted Col Kaka dead.

“I could not go there to be killed,” he said.

He also reportedly communicated this to the President.

Kaka also opines that he was not sacked as it is portrayed but rather redeployed.

“If I was sacked then why did the appointing authority appoint me as an ambassador?” he wonders.

BUT WHO WANTED KAKA DEAD?

It is on record that while at ISO, Col. Kaka was involved in a cramp-down on alleged operatives of a neighboring country.

Many of them were reportedly being held in various safe houses across the country. At one time this neighboring country had reportedly demanded the firing of top security chiefs here and Col Kaka’s name was on that list. Is the same neighboring country out for revenge?

Knowledgeable sources at ISO also told us that Col.Kaka gave the opposition a hard time during his tenure.

Kaka would constantly meet disgruntled opposition politicians to give him intelligence in those parties. He would also occasionally meet NRM leaders to solve their political woes. However, Kaka had directed all the guns on NUP/People Power’s leader Bobi Wine—he was being perceived as the real threat to NRM. Could those who felt curtailed by Col.Kaka’s actions be now out for revenge and are baying for his blood?

Insiders further intimated to us that some Ugandans, who were sympathetic to some former police bosses, believe it was Col.Kaka who put them down and as such they will always look for the opportunity to hit him.

The nature of ISO work, analysts say, also puts her employees like then Col.Kaka in harm’s way and this could be a reason they are after him.

When Col.Kaka took over the helm of ISO, he embarked on resurrecting some of the cold cases with plans to bring them to their logical conclusion. He talked of prosecutor Joan Kagezi murder and that of AIGP Andrew Kaweesi. He also tried to re-investigate the Buddo Junior School fire of 2008 and several gold scam cases ranging from 2002.

Truth be told, during his tenure, women murders stopped, boda boda hit men stopped, panga wielding thugs were defeated, fake gold criminals were disrupted, many land grabbing were scaled down, and scammers like the one of Global Crypto Company who were stealing from poor Ugandans were arrested and stopped.

Whereas, this was a combined effort of all intelligence bodies, those who want his head could have been directly affected by his actions and are out for revenge.

Kaka was appointed to ISO in January 2017, replacing Brig. Ronnie Balya.

He was sacked in October 2020 just 3 years in office and the president replaced with Lt Col Charles Oluka.

