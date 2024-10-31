Defeated Candidate Ngabirano Vows Independent Run in Kisoro By-Election, Citing Irregularities in NRM Primaries

By Moses Agaba

Grace Akifeza Ngabirano who lost in the recently concluded hotly contested NRM primaries for the Kisoro Woman MP seat , has announced her intention to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Akifeza lost to Rose Kabagyeni, Senior Presidential Advisor on Agriculture, as she polled 39197 votes against Kabagenyi who got 39,941 votes with a margin of 744 votes , positioning her to represent the NRM in the upcoming by-election on November 14, 2024.

Kabagyeni’s victory is significant given the crowded field of seven contenders, including prominent figures such as Hellen Mbonye, Winfred Faith Igiraneza, Jemimah Irakunda, Blessed Kitentera, Irene Mahirwa, and Fancy Bredah Nirere.

In the wake of her loss, Akifeza rejected the results, alleging widespread irregularities. Despite her concerns, Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, upheld the results, asserting there was insufficient evidence to validate claims of vote rigging and voter manipulation. However, Akifeza remains resolute, signaling her commitment to stay in the race as an independent candidate.

In a statement addressed to her supporters and the Kisoro community, Akifeza outlined her decision to run independently, emphasizing her determination to fight what she considers an unjust outcome. Her full statement reads:

“My dear voters and members of our Kisoro community,I am excited to announce that I am running as an INDEPENDENT candidate in the upcoming election! I believe that it’s time not to be robbed of our victory, and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that our voices are heard.

As an INDEPENDENT candidate, I am not bound by party affiliations or special interests. My goal is to represent the people of Kisoro and work towards creating positive change in our community.

I would be honored to have your support again in this election. Let’s work together to build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come in Kisoro District.

