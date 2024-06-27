Defence Minister Oboth Oboth Pledges Gov’t Support to NEC-WATU Oil Filter Manufacturing factory

Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon Jacob Markson Oboth Oboth, on 23rd June 2024, visited the NEC-WATU Oil Filter Manufacturing factory in Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park.

The minister praised NEC-WATU for setting up the factory, which is the first of its kind in East Africa, and promised to forward their concerns about taxes and government intervention to the relevant authorities.

He also congratulated the employees on being part of the historic milestone in Uganda’s automobile industrialization.

The General Manager of NEC-WATU, Mr. Liu thanked the minister for his visit and requested support for the company, particularly in terms of tariff protection and policy support.

The Deputy Managing Director of NEC, Maj Gen (Rtd) Innocent Oula, also thanked the minister and highlighted the company’s contributions to Uganda’s socio-economic development.

He apologized for the absence of Hon Matia Kasaija and assured the company of government support.

Present were: Ms Nasike Assumini, RCC Mbale City among others

