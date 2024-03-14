Defiant NRM ‘rebel’ Arao nominated for Dokolo Woman Mp by-election

NRM ‘rebel’, Rebecca Arao is among those who have been successfully nominated by the Electoral Commission for Dokolo district Woman Mp by-election to replace the late Cecilia Ogwal.

Despite being an NRM cadre, Arao was yesterday nominated on an independent ticket after she was denied party flag.

The two days exercise which started Tuesday ended Wednesday saw six other candidates nominated for the same seat.

They are Rosemary Austin Alwoc Ogwal (FDC), Janet Rose Adongo Elau (NRM), Sarah Aguti (UPC), Harriet Ageno (NUP), Esther Akullo Obot, and Anna Grace Lalam also independents.

In 2020 Arao participated in the NRM primaries eyeing the same woman Mp seat.

She slightly lost to Adongo who went on to be defeated by the late Ogwal in the general election.

She did not even garner the votes she had secured during the NRM primaries.

Arao decided to settle for the Female Workers Councilor for Dokolo District and won.

However, following the death of Ogwal, she staged a comeback.

She hoped to get the NRM flag.

However, Elau (the official NRM flag bearer in 2021) held onto it and refused to surrender. NRM bosses did little to help matters. Watchers say her support and popularity has since waned.

Left with no choice, Arao has now decided to stand on an independent ticket. This implies NRM votes will be split.

In the same race is FDC’s Dr. Alwoc, the daughter of the late Ogwal.

However, watchers say, despite the popularity of her late mother, she is very unpopular and very thin on the ground.

On the other hand UPC Aguti is said to be very popular and strong on the ground.

Arao camp hopes she can act as an alternative candidate and eclipse both.

Rebecca has been actively involved in local politics since 2011 and has earned ‘Yellow Girl’ moniker.

From 2011-2021, she served two terms as the Female Youth Councillor for Dokolo District where she served as the Chairperson for Finance, Planning, Audit and Administration (2011-2016) as well as the Secretary for Production, Marketing and Natural Resources (2016-2021).

She also served as the Secretary for Health and Education during the FY2021-2022.

On top of that she is the Dokolo District Coordinator for the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), National Resistance Movement (NRM).

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management.

About Post Author