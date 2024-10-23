DELAYED BUT WORTH IT! Roko Explains Reasons Behind Bomb-Proof Parliament’s Timeline

By our reporter

Roko Construction Ltd has completed works on the Ministry of Finance building and will soon hand it over to the client.

“Roko is building the Ministry of Finance office building which is substantially complete to be handed over very soon, contrary to the report that Roko is not anywhere near to completing the Ministry of Finance,” Roko said in a statement issued yesterday.

Roko also gave a detailed account on why works on bomb proof parliamentary chambers have been delayed, clarifying that these are largely beyond the contractor’s control.

“The decision by Members of Parliament to redesign the building to be bomb resistant, following the tragic bombings along Parliamentary Avenue on 16th November 2021 required significant changes to the structural and exterior designs as well as the procurement and supply chains. The required changes to the Parliament of Uganda building entailed new negotiations, securing approvals from government agencies, and adjustments to the procurement processes,” Roko said in the statement.

Clarification on Misrepresentations by NBS Television Regarding Roko Construction Limited – 21st October 2024.

Roko Construction Limited would like to address certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that were televised by NBS Television on 21st October, 2024 regarding our company. We believe it is essential to clarify these points to ensure the public is accurately informed.

It was reported that the investment consideration injected into Roko by the Government of Uganda amounted to UGX 500 billion. The stated amount is completely false and unfounded. Government bought redeemable preference shares and all processes were duly followed.

We would like to update the public on the progress of key projects mentioned in the bulletin as follows:

Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MOFPED)-We have substantially completed this project and are currently nearing the handover phase. Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI)-This project has been fully concluded, and it is now in the Defects Liability Period. Inspectorate of Government (IG) – Roko Construction Limited is not the contractor for this project, which is being handled by another company. Lubowa Specialized Hospital – Contrary to reports, Roko is not the contractor on this project. Parliament of Uganda – This contract was signed on 30th June, 2017 and has been ongoing for 7 years. The delays experienced are largely beyond the contractor’s control and can be attributed to the following factors: An increase in the size of the parliamentary chamber from a capacity of 400 to 600 seats. The relocation of the main water line, necessitated by the expansion of the chamber. The alignment of the Parliament land by Kampala Capital City Authority. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected progress across multiple sectors. The decision by Members of Parliament to redesign the building to be bombresistant, following the tragic bombings along Parliamentary Avenue on 16th November 2021. This required significant changes to the structural and exterior designs as well as the procurement and supply chains.

The required changes to the Parliament of Uganda building entailed new negotiations, securing approvals from government agencies, and adjustments to the procurement processes.

We emphasize that the progress of a project extends beyond physical developments at the site and this is as many specialized works are procured from international suppliers such as the structural steel that is being fabricated in Dubai, the blast-resistant glass is being sourced from Belgium, and additional materials are being procured from the United Kingdom and China.

The insight reinforces ROKO’s commitment to delivering high-quality projects on behalf of their clients and the public. Roko Construction Limited remains committed to transparency, integrity, and excellence in the construction industry. We value the trust placed in us by the Government of Uganda and other stakeholders and will continue working diligently to uphold these standards.

