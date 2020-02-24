Deontay Wilder forced to miss the press conference and is taken to hospital after he started bleeding from his EAR during the brutal defeat to Tyson Fury.

By. Mariam Ayebare & Agencies
Deontay Wilder was a notable absence at the post-fight press conference after being taken to a local hospital following his heavy defeat at the hands of new heavyweight king Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The American was floored heavily by a blow to around the temple in the third round that caused blood to pour from his ear, the result of a potential ruptured eardrum.
Wilder went down again in the fifth round before his co-trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel midway through the seventh.
The swelling was visible around Wilder’s jaw and eyes as referee Kenny Bayless intervened to bring proceedings to a halt.
The measure may well be precautionary as Wilder, now 42-1-1 was able to complete his post-fight interview in the ring immediately afterward.
He said: ‘I’m doing good. Things like this happen. The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield.
‘I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger.’
Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas and promoter Shelly Finkel were in attendance at the press conference and insisted the former champion will pursue a trilogy fight while providing an update on his medical condition.
