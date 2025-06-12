Deputy RDC Magezi Mourns Kamuli LCV who perished in accident

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) for Kotido District Mr John Lukooki Magezi is reeling from shock and sorrow following the untimely death of Kamuli district chairperson Maxwell Kuwembula , in a devastating road accident.

Kuwembula, a close friend to Lukooki died in a road accident in Nakifuma, Mukono district in the early hours of Thursday morning at around 4:40am when the vehicle he was driving, a government-registered double-cabin pick-up (UG 699M), reportedly rammed into a stationary truck (UBR 835K) along the Gayaza-Kayunga road.

‘’I am mourning the loss of a dedicated leader, Hon. Mugudde Charles Maxwell, the Kamuli District Chairperson, who tragically left us too soon in a car accident on Kayunga road. His passing leaves a void in our community, and we struggle to come to terms with the immense loss’’, Lukooki posted on his X formerly twitter page.

He added that Maxwell’s tireless efforts to uplift and serve the people of Kamuli will forever be remembered because his leadership, compassion, and commitment to development inspired countless individuals.

‘’He worked selflessly, striving to improve the lives of those around him. We recall his vision for Kamuli’s progress, his ability to bring people together, and his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his constituents. His legacy will continue to guide us as we strive to build a better future for our district’’, Lukooki mourned further.

It is alleged that Kuwembula was driving from Kampala to Kamuli at the time of the crash. Confirming the news, Kamuli resident district commissioner (RDC) Rosemary Birungi described the late chairperson as a team player who always prioritised service delivery over personal interests.

Kuwembula was elected Kamuli district chairperson in 2021 after serving as a district councillor for two terms.

He had recently picked nomination forms from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission secretariat in preparation to seek re-election in the 2026 polls.

