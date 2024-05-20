Details emerge on hit & run accident where drunk Mbarara Hospital boss killed a school child

New details have emerged about the tragic incident on Mbarara-Ibanda highway last month, where a 60-year-old official working in the finance department at Mbarara Referral Hospital, struck and killed a school-going child while driving under the alleged influence of alcohol.

“He was driving recklessly, and it was clear he had been drinking heavily,” said an eyewitness. “He tried to flee the scene, but unfortunately, he reversed his vehicle over the child and killed him.”

Contrary to initial reports, sources close to the investigation reveal that this official was driving his brand-new Toyota pickup (UBK 743Z) after a night of heavy drinking with friends.

The flamboyant official, known for opulent lifestyle, allegedly tried to use his connections to cover up the incident.

“The family of the killed school kid was offered a paltry 800,000shs, a fraction of the initial 10 million promised,” said a source close to the family. “It’s a travesty of justice, and we fear his influence and wealth will help him escape accountability.”

Colleagues at hospital with whom he normally hangs out with have reportedly deserted him, labeling him a selfish and dangerous individual. Friends describe him as increasingly erratic, often locking himself in his office and displaying signs of drug use.

“He’s become a shadow of his former self,” said a former colleague. “We’re worried he might harm himself or others if he doesn’t seek help.”

With Rwizi Region Police bosses seemingly uninterested in pursuing the case, this official’s future looks bleak. His associates fear he may take his own life, unable to cope with the guilt and shame of his actions.

“He needs help, and he needs to face the consequences of his actions,” said a community leader. “We demand justice for the family and the child who lost their life.”

Concerned citizens are now threatening to take matters into their own hands, vowing to continue exposing his wrongdoing and naming the police officers he allegedly bribed to silence them.

“If authorities don’t take action, we will keep revealing the truth,” said an activist. “We won’t let his wealth and influences sweep this under the rug. Justice must be served.”

The public is also expressing outrage and disappointment with the hospital administration for covering up his wrongdoing and failing to speak out against his actions.

“The hospital administration is complicit in this cover-up,” said a concerned citizen. “They’re more interested in protecting their reputation than seeking justice for the victim and his family. We demand accountability from them as well,” said one of aggrieved corporals at police.

However, we have established that some of the police officers and friends who are speaking out with rage are either tired of his hypocrisy or refusal to give them cash having helped him to kill the case.

This depicts the growing public anger and frustration with the Uganda Police and hospital administration’s handling of the situation, and their perceived complicity in covering up the incident.

DEAR READER, CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author