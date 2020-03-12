Detective detained for foiling investors, insubordination

Spread the love

















By Jolly Gwari

Kampala – Edith Nakalema, head of the anti-corruption unit in the State House has ordered the arrest of CID police officer Caleb Tashobya for frustrating and contravening investors.

Uganda’s anti-corruption unit operatives arrested Caleb Tashobya, an officer under the mineral police protection unit and its unit commandant, SP Jesca Keigomba.

Tashobya was arrested for insubordination and frustrating investors who have secured an operational license to do business in the mining sector. The duo recorded a statement to back the investigation, in which the unit is accused of frustrating Kisita Mining Company’s investment in Mubende District.

The arrests follow the intervention of the minister of state for minerals, the Police and the statehouse anti-corruption unit, led by Lt.Col. Edith Nakalema.

Notably, Tasobya gave contradictory statements in a meeting between the stakeholders comprising of the Police Chiefs, Kisita Mining company and the Uganda Revenue Authority that took place at Anti Corruption offices at the Parliamentary building on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Kisita Gold Mining Company that was denied access to the site in Kasanda District had invested shillings 28 billion into the Gold mining project.

The Manager Kisita Mining Company Mr. Mustafa Semils Feigil of Kisita Mining Company portrayed how in January the year 2020, he was arrested by Uganda Police Mineral Protection Unit at Jinja road and charged with illegal mining but later released. He said that for the last two months he had been hiding for fear of further arrest and calls for protection from the government.

However, Mineral Protection Unit Commandant, SP Jesca Keigomba denied allegations frustrating registered saying that what they were not doing anything illegal that they were in line with their role, which includes, close supervision of minerals in the country, as well as to conduct inspection surveillance in the mineral areas.

SP Jesca Keigomba will record a statement to aid the investigation and Mineral Protection Unit is to be investigated by the UPF senior management.

It is alleged that the Police have also resorted to harassing the joint management team of the complainant by threatening them with arrest on trumped-up charges. Ironically, it is alleged that the police have instead granted access to the mine to over 500 local miners led by Johnny Nsasirwe and others who have no shareholding or interest in Kisita Mining Company according to anti-corruption unit.

On the other hand, the investors who have been threatened by errant UPF officers have been given protection to ensure their safety. And to ensure the effectiveness of the workflow, the mines in Kasanda are handed over to URA Uganda.