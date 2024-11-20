DIGITAL FRAUD ALERT! Airtel Uganda hacked, Mobile Money service shuts down

Customers using Airtel money services will have to wait longer. This follows the shutdown of the service earlier today Wednesday.

Whereas the Telecom giant in a short statement released, cited a system challenge which is being resolved, an insider source tells us that they are investigating “a breach and system compromise” by suspected fraudsters.

It is not clear at the moment whether the Telecom or customers lost money before the breach was detected.

Insiders say there is tension at the Telecom following the firing of long serving MD Manoj Murali last month.

We are told staff linked to him are apparently playing sabotage games to fail current MD Soumendra Sahu.

But do you know why Murali was fired?

Watch this space!

