DIGITAL FRAUD ALERT! Centenary bank hacked, CenteMobile loan service shuts down

Customers who have been used to quick loans via Centenary bank’s CenteMobile Loans service on the CenteMobile banking platform will have to wait longer. This follows the shutdown of the service on Wednesday. Whereas the bank in a short statement released, cited a system challenge, a source tells us that they are investigating “a breach and system compromise” by suspected fraudsters. It is not clear whether the bank or customers lost money before the breach was detected. The fraudsters allegedly hacked into Craft Silicon, which is a third party provider.

The service officially rolled out to customers by Centenary Bank in partnership with Craft Silicon, in 2018 has since been hailed as an innovative loan product tailor-made for low-income earners who desire convenient and self-service options through which they can access micro loans for emergencies.

Through the CenteMobile Loans, a self-service opt-in product, customers registered on CenteMobile shall be in position to borrow instant loans from as low as UGX. 5,000 up to a maximum of UGX. 5 million. The loans are meant to cater for emergency needs like paying school fees, purchase of goods and services, paying medical bills, buying fuel among others. Customers have been accessing the service anytime, anywhere using their mobile phones and there is no need to pay loan application and processing fees. The loan is payable within 30-90 days from the day of disbursement, at a 7percent interest rate and customers do not need to worry about security in order to borrow, since credit scoring is based on their credit history and banking activity.

