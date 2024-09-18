DIGITISATION! Inside the evolution of recycler ATMs in Uganda

It’s a late Friday night, dark and lonely. You pace around, soliciting a cash bailout from your friends and anyone else, hoping to buy Yaka units, but all in vain. The thought of banking halls being closed makes you even sadder, and you panic, worrying about what to do next.

Suddenly, you remember the Housing Finance Bank ATM you saw in the corner of the mall. You rush out irrationally and head to the mall to withdraw some cash, thanks to the advanced technology of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

ATMs have tremendously revolutionized banking in Uganda, making cash withdrawals, deposits, balance checks, and other banking services accessible 24/7 without the need for a teller.

Since the early 2000s, ATMs have steadily transformed the banking sector in Uganda. Initially, they served the simple yet critical purpose of dispensing cash at any time of day—24/7. However, over the years, digitization has driven thinkers and innovators to expand the functions that ATMs can offer to customers. This has led to the development of Recycler ATMs, which increase convenience, functionality, accessibility, and cost savings.

Recycler ATMs are making customers’ lives much better with new features such as instant cash withdrawals, account balance checks, cash deposits, funds transfers, and even bill payments for utilities like water, Yaka, and TV, to name a few

The term “Recycler ATM” might sound new to many, but these machines redefining the traditional ATM experience. While a typical ATM dispenses cash and may accept deposits, Recycler ATMs take things further by accepting cash deposits and reusing the same cash for withdrawals. In essence, they “recycle” the money deposited by one customer to another customer, reducing the need for frequent cash refills.

Traditional ATMs, on the other hand, generally have separate processes for dispensing and accepting cash. They don’t reuse deposited cash for withdrawals, meaning banks have to replenish these machines frequently. Recycler ATMs are a more efficient and sustainable solution.

With so many banking channels lately available such as agent banking, mobile money, digital banking, and banking halls. Recycler ATMs provide a more convenient banking solution.

Recycler ATMs have reduced dependency on bank staff, allowing you to handle your transactions quickly and efficiently, which can be a significant time-saver.

Due to the recycling feature, the recycler ATMs are less likely to run out of cash, especially in areas with high transaction volumes because customer deposits become available for other customers to withdraw.

The safety and privacy recycler machines offer is commendable unlike agent banking or a bank hall where others may oversee your transactions.

Speaking to Joan Nakirijja, a resident and businesswoman in Nakawa banking with Housing Finance Bank says she enjoys using the recycler ATMs because they are convenient since she does not have to queue up in the bank or travel far to withdraw or deposit her money. Thus appreciates HFB for the amazing innovation however she requested the bank to set up more ATMs across the country.

“I don’t have to stand in long queues in the banking hall with my large sums of money in the envelope waiting to be attended to by the teller. This machine is time-saving and effective,” says Nakirijja.

Ms. Bridget Nambi, a long-time customer of Housing Finance Bank, says that the recycler ATMs have been a big time saver for her. “I remember the days when I had to rush to the bank before closing time. Now, with the Recycler ATMs, I can deposit money into my account at any time, and it reflects immediately. It has made banking so much easier and more flexible for me, especially when I’m running my business late into the night.”

The evolution of ATMs in Uganda has been a game-changer for both customers and banks. Recycler ATMs, in particular, offer enhanced convenience, efficiency, and cost savings. As they become more widespread, they represent a crucial step in the modernization of Uganda’s banking sector, aligning with the growing demand for digital and real-time financial services.

In Uganda, banks like Housing Finance Bank, KCB Bank, Post Bank, and Stanbic Bank among others, have installed these recycler ATMs in strategic areas such as Kampala Road, Nakawa, Kireka, Entebbe, Mukono, Kololo, Arua, Lira, Tororo, and Fort Portal.

