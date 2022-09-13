Diseases, floods more Accidents expected as heavy rains increase -Gov’t warns

KAMPALA – With the recent and continuous Water floods, River overflows and river bank busting especially in the mountainous and hilly areas, the Government of Uganda through the Office of Prime Minister (OPM) under the department of Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has released the seasonal weather forecast for September, October, November and December 2022.

According to UNMA, the month of September is projected to experience normal (average) with a tendency to above normal (enhanced) rainfall.

The enhanced rains are expected in the South West, Mid-western, West Nile, some parts of the northern, areas around the L. Kyoga basin and Elgon sub region. This implies possible floods, lightning, hailstorm and landslide episodes.

The rest of the country is expected to receive near normal rains during the month of September, with the peak of the rains in early October 2022.

They however project possible impacts of the rainfall in this Month of September and these heavy downpours may cause floods in low lying areas and parts of Elgon, Teso, Butaleja, Butebo, Rubanda, and flash floods in Urban areas such as Kampala, along the River Nile and around Elegu boarder area in Amuru. Low lying areas around Rwenzori like Kasese, Ntoroko, Bundibugyo have also experienced flooding incidents.

Landslides and mudflows may occur in the highland areas of Elgon, and Kigezi. Epidemics. This is likely to bring a surge of water related diseases like, cholera, typhoid, dysentery and increased transmission of malaria due to fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Not only water related diseases but also delays in transport services due to surges in water volumes in river.

They have also notified the population on channels and possible displacement in some parts of the country. But also, the citizens should expect many road accidents due to the reduced visibility brought about by the rain episodes. These accidents incidences are likely to be experienced along major highways and other service roads.

Despite of these early warnings, many Ugandans have continued to lose their lives with the most recent recorded at the beginning of this September 16 people were confirmed dead in Kasese and in August about 21 lost their lives in parts of Bugisu, Mbale and Kapchorwa where by 10 of these died in a single day. This has remained a challenge to government and other authorities to come out with amicable solution.

