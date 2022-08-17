Disgruntled woman left in tears as Stanbic boss Anne Juuko, Lawyer Makubuya wedding dates revealed

Information reaching our news desk reveals how top city lawyer Apollo Nelson Makubuya and the CEO Stanbic bank Anne Juuko are set to tie the knot come 27th August, this year, at Namirembe Cathedral.

A source confirms to us that Anne and Apollo will host friends and family at private wedding reception at Makubuya’s farmhouse based in Wakiso.

A source also confirms to us that this coming Saturday, Apollo and his family will again head to Anne’s home for the giveaway ceremony, at which Anne will be given to his family. The giveaway is a traditional ceremony in which the bride’s family hands over the bride to the groom’s family. It usually precedes the official wedding ceremony.

It should be recalled that Apollo with his close family members were secretly introduced to Anne’s family in a ‘Kukyala’ ceremony. This is a traditional ceremony in which the groom’s family officially visits the bride’s family for the first time.

Amidst the wedding jubilations, there are allegations circulating on social media from a seemingly disgruntled woman who allege that Apollo is her man. The same lady only known as Kaitesi alleges that Anne used her powers and money to distablise her union with Apollo hence snatching him.