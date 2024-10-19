DISTRICT IN CRISIS! Here’s how Bulambuli RDC is struggling to maintain order, battle corruption

By Geoffrey Bwayo

The effectiveness of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in Uganda has been significantly stifled by the rise of compromised leaders. As representatives of the President, RDCs play a crucial role in ensuring accountability, transparency, and good governance at the local levels.

However, compromised leadership has undermined this mandate by prioritizing personal interests over community welfare. In Bulambuli District, Mr. Bayole Henry, the Resident District Commissioner, faces conflicts with local leaders who lack knowledge of the issues.

Recent example involves; Ideal Merchants and Property Holdings Limited, owned by Hon. Gerald Nangoli’s brother, Wilber. Despite receiving full contract fees, amounting to 400m, he has since abandoned the construction site of Bulago Health Centre III in Elgon County.

The other example that has caused a storm involves Dr. Mulongo, the former head of Muyembe Health Centre IV, accused of mismanaging 70 million shillings meant for a pit latrine project, and instead of delivering a functional facility, presented a structure without a hole as accountability.

This disturbing trend has become increasingly prevalent in Bulambuli, with local leaders opposing accountability measures, not due to genuine concerns, but because they are part of the malaise.

This prompted the RDC to require specific performance from them that has since not gone well. And this now brings us to the most important question: is the RDC justified to ask for specific performance for government projects that did not go well? The answer is in the affirmative.

The RDC’s request for specific performance in government projects that haven’t gone well is justified, considering their role in ensuring accountability and transparency. In fact, the Specific Relief Act emphasizes the importance of specific performance in contractual obligations. And goes a long way to warn of a breach of the social contract theory that emphasizes consent and trust between citizens and government, as espoused by Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

Local leaders are entrusted with the responsibility of serving their communities, ensuring transparency, and promoting accountability. However, when personal interests cloud their judgment, they may sacrifice the very principles they swore to uphold

Going forward, considering Wilber’s and Dr. Mulongo’s alleged involvement in corrupt practices, it’s reasonable to question their credibility in mobilizing masses let alone speaking out against the person of RDC. The accusations against them and their backers suggest a lack of transparency and accountability, which are essential values for a public figure.In contrast, the RDC’s efforts to promote accountability and transparency in the district should be commended.

By occupying the vacant former CAO’s office, the RDC aims to enhance collaboration and monitoring of district staff, aligning with their mandate to ensure good governance.

It’s crucial therefore to prioritize accountability and transparency in public service. Individuals in positions of power must demonstrate integrity and responsibility, especially when managing public funds. Their actions, as alleged, undermine the trust and confidence in public institutions.

To restore public trust, it’s essential to address corruption and ensure those in power are held accountable for their actions. The RDC’s efforts to promote transparency and accountability should be left to go on unhindered, and individuals like these should be held to the same standards.

Rather than seeking the RDC’s replacement through memos and letters, leaders should adhere to the Leadership Code Act (2002). And allow the RDC to execute his duties without interference to ensure effective governance and implementation of national policies.

Thwarting accountability measures because we are connected to leaders or that we are in leadership positions, to allow wrong doing go unpunished sets a very bad precedent with the potential of stifling development and progress, losing the citizenry faith, leading to widespread disillusionment thereby harming the very people we are meant to serve.

Let’s prioritize the greater good and support RDCs in their critical role.

The writer is a key opinion leader in the Elgon Zone Tel. 076258913

