Divorce beckons for updf boss, K’jong wife

Family members, friends and well-wishers have embarked on praying the Rosary—day and night—for the family of UPDF’s Warrant Officer One (WO1) Moses Tugume and soldier wife Jesca Akech.

Knowing that Rosary is a very powerful weapon, in reciting it, they hope that Mary may intercede and save the marriage of this couple.

Moses works from Bombo barracks in the logistics department and hails from Kyabugimbi Sub-County, Igara, Bushenyi District. Jesca is from Karamoja.

After their wedding in 2017, the couple relocated to Mbarara district. They bought land at Rugarama,Bubale,Kashaari County. It’s here where they built a matrimonial home.

The couple is blessed with two children, but afande Moses has about 15 kids from other women.

However, some family members, friends and well-wishers have whispered to this publication expressing concern that the couple, recently, no longer behave like people who are in love and a stranger can’t be convinced that they are married. It is not clear if the couple prefers it that way.

However, going by an African proverb — ‘what an old man sees sitting on the floor will not be seen by a young man even from a treetop’- to family members, it these tell-tale signs that have forced those concerned embark on prayers to see the couple iron out their differences before divorce beckons.

Family sources say Jesca accuses Tugume of offside romps and abandoning her. He has been linked to their former maid-Shaison whom he decided to take on as his wife. He built for her a house in Mbarara and this is where he spends his weekend.

We are told he also has another soldier wife who warms his bed during weekdays in Bombo. She has since been identified as Janet Katushabe.

We are told that whereas Tugume is aware of Jesca’s health conditions (which we shall keep confidential) he has spent over two years without attempting to see her despite being in and out of hospital.

“Tugume is responsible for Jesca’s health predicament but he decided to abandon her for other women. He does not call her nor send any help,” said a family source.

Jesca’s family members are worried that even if she dies today, Moses may not bury her at the matrimonial home in Kashaari, Mbarara. He may instead take her body to her ancestral home in Karamoja despite the couple owning so many properties together which we shall list in our subsequent publication.

To make life difficult, her car has been taken away and given to the new woman-Katushabe.

Families from both sides are trying to convince the couple to forgive each other but Tugume still has reservations, according to a knowledgeable family source.

Watch this space for salacious details on what went wrong in our next publication.

