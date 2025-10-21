DIVORCE DRAMA! ‘Detoother’ Aisha Alibhai Spills Ex-Minister Ajedra’s Dirty Secrets…Cheating, Side Chicks, Canada Trips & Painful Miscarriage!

Kira, Wakiso — The Chief Magistrate’s Court of Kira has become the latest battleground in the high-profile divorce case between media personality Aisha Alibhai and her estranged husband, Gabriel Ajedra Aridru, a former state minister for Finance.

Court documents seen by this publication reveal a bitter exchange of accusations between the two, with Alibhai filing a cross-petition and responding in detail to Ajedra’s claims in a case registered as Divorce Cause No. 24 of 2025.

According to the pleadings, Alibhai, through her lawyers M/s Magna Advocates, accuses Ajedra of infidelity, cruelty, and desertion, saying he subjected her to “emotional and physical suffering” during their marriage.

“He Deserted Our Matrimonial Home”

In her reply to the cross-petition, Alibhai asserts that her husband “moved out and deserted their matrimonial home” located in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

She denies allegations of cruelty, arguing that the claims in Ajedra’s petition are “false, inconsistent, and contradictory.”

“There is no evidence alluded to or attached in support of the allegations of cruelty and inhumane treatment,” Alibhai states, noting that Ajedra “plainly admitted that he moved out and deserted the cross-petitioner in their matrimonial home.”

Infidelity Claims

Alibhai also accuses Ajedra of engaging in multiple extra-marital affairs, naming one Shantal Nyakato, with whom he allegedly fathered a daughter.

She further claims to have found WhatsApp messages exchanged between Ajedra and a woman identified only as Elizabeth [Kamuhanda], as well as communications involving Elizabeth’s mother.

This is the same Elizabeth Ajedra divorced to marry Alibhai.

The filings allege that the two women “unlawfully agreed that the cross-respondent (Ajedra) and Elizabeth reconcile and live together as husband and wife.”

“What God put together, no man should set asunder,” the messages allegedly quoted.

“The evidence hereof will be adduced and displayed at trial,” Alibhai’s affidavit adds.

The document further claims that Ajedra traveled to Canada in December 2024 to “meet up and adulterously spend time” with the same Elizabeth — an allegation Alibhai says she will substantiate during the trial.

Alleged Abuse and Miscarriage

The filings also accuse Ajedra of physical and mental abuse, which Alibhai says caused her to suffer a miscarriage in 2024.

“The cross-petitioner will adduce evidence that the cross-respondent identified the above-mentioned Elizabeth as having caused the miscarriage that occurred to the cross-petitioner,” she states.

She adds that the trauma was worsened when she later discovered that Ajedra had allegedly hired Elizabeth’s brother-in-law, a man named Lwanga, as the family driver — without disclosing his identity to her.

“This caused emotional suffering at a time she was recovering from the miscarriage,” the filing reads.

Property Dispute

Alibhai’s cross-petition also touches on property ownership, particularly regarding their matrimonial home in Kira.

She acknowledges that Ajedra contributed to the purchase price but insists that the property is jointly registered in both their names, giving her “full authority and interest” in it.

“The cross-petitioner is a joint registered proprietor of the property and has full authority and interest therein,” the document notes.

Financial Responsibilities

In another section, Alibhai concedes that although she is gainfully employed, she struggles to maintain the home alone.

“She is overwhelmed by the burden to service utilities, bills, and daily sustenance of the home,” her affidavit states.

However, she argues that Ajedra is a successful businessman with rental properties, including commercial buildings in Arua, and therefore “does not qualify to be treated as an impecunious person who cannot cater for his family’s needs.”

Ajedra insists Aisha came to him for material gains. It is alleged Aisha has been cruel towards the former minister, a reason he left his home in March this year and found refuge elsewhere.

Close friends say Ajedra looks happy and youthful lately ever since he left Alibhai.

Court Summons and Next Steps

Earlier court records show that on May 14, 2025, the Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court issued a summons to file a defence to Aisha Alibhai, notifying her that Ajedra had instituted a divorce suit under Cause No. KIR-00-FD-DC-0024-2025.

The court required her to file a defence within 15 days of receiving the summons, failure of which judgment could be entered in her absence.

Alibhai’s detailed response, filed through her lawyers, now sets the stage for a full hearing expected later this year, during which both sides will adduce evidence to support their claims and defences.

The couple’s marriage, once viewed as a union of two accomplished public figures — Ajedra, a senior economist and former cabinet minister, and Alibhai, a prominent media personality — has now devolved into one of Uganda’s most closely watched divorce cases.

The proceedings which started Wednesday 17th Sept, 2025, are being handled at the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Kira, under the Republic of Uganda Judiciary.

MARRIAGE TO ELIZABETH KAMUHANDA

Before Alibhai, Ajedra was married to Elizabeth Kamuhanda. They also went through a lengthy divorce proceeding before ending it. But now Alibhai claims they have been seeing each other behind her back.

During court proceedings, Elizabeth accused Ajedra of diverting the money which was meant to construct a house for their children in Sonde to constructing that of Alibhai, who was then a side dish.

In his divorce petition filed at the High Court Family Division in Makindye – Kampala, Ajedra then accused Elizabeth of being adulterous.

That at one time she presented to him one of the children as his whereas not. The child who was in 2022 nine years old reportedly belonged to a prominent Kenyan banker turned politician Patrick Khaemba, a former banker with African Development Bank Uganda, a position he held until 2021 when he left for Kenya to join politics. Patrick met Kamuhanda during the time he was working in Uganda and together they enjoyed relentless romping until the time he ballooned her.

The minister also accused Elizabeth of cheating on him with one Brian Ahimbisibwe. It is alleged that Brian and Kamuhanda spent years bonking inside Ajedra’s marital home and bed especially whenever he was away at work and it was not until he planted spy cameras in the house that he managed to nab them.

However, all along Kamuhanda had been deceiving him that he was her brother who had been adopted by her parents several years back and that he had nowhere to stay in Kampala, the reason why she had taken him to their marital home.

She however, in court files also accused Ajedra of having many homes around Kampala where he always stayed with his various mistresses. These included Aisha Alibhai, Jennifer Nyakato, Benna Annette Murozi and Mickey Bibiana.

A Decree Nisi was then issued on 21 September, 2022, ending their marriage for good. A Decree Nisi confirms that the court does not see any reason why you cannot get divorced. This means that one of the reasons or ‘grounds’ for divorce has been established, and all the legal requirements to obtain a divorce have been met.

They had two children together.

AJEDRA’S FIRST WIFE

Ajedra was dropped from cabinet in 2021. He served as MP Arua Municipality from 2011 to 2016. He later moved to Vuraa County, his home constituency where he defeated Dr Sam Okuonzi in 2016. He was defeated in the 2021 polls.

His first wife Josephine Finia Ajedra died in the course of helping him up the political ladder. While she was returning from Kampala in February 2011 with saucepans and T-shirts for the people, her car overturned at Bondo barracks, 30km from Arua Town. She got severe injuries. The people around helped her, but she died on her way to the hospital. That was on February 4, 2011.

They had three children; Stacy Avasi Aridru, Letasi Aridru and Alesi Kim Aridru all based in Canada.

