DIVORCE FILES! Sexy Alibhai dumps ex-minister…& this is Ajedra’s 3rd marriage to fail

Advertisements

Former State Minister of Finance (General Duties), Gabriel Gadison Ajedra Aridru is single again,

He has been dumped by former Radio personality, Aisha Alibhai. She currently works at Parliament as an assistant Editor, Hansard.

This is Ajedra’s third marriage to fail.

The first was due to natural causes—Josephine Finia died in a car crash in 2011 leaving behind three kids.

The second marriage was with Elizabeth Kamuhanda. Ajedra officially recognizes two kids sired with her. By 2019 the marriage had developed cracks. The High Court in Kampala last year ordered for their marriage to officially end.

A consent judgment allowing the dissolution of marriage was entered into and decreed on May 12, 2022.

A Decree Nisi was then issued on 21 September, 2022.

A decree absolute was issued on 7th March, this year.

The third marriage was with Alibhai. This happened on the back of Kamuhanda. Even during court proceedings Kamuhanda cited Alibhai as one of the many mistresses Ajedra had.

Ajedra and Alibhai legalized their marriage through Islam traditions and Uganda Muslim Supreme Council issued them with marriage certificate No.4526 on 12 April, 2021.

This marriage has ended. The two are now in court to make it formal.

Alibhai alleges their marriage had completely broken down due to counter allegations who details will be in our subsequent publication.

However, it goes without mention that all this is happening at a time when Ajedra is plotting a political comeback in his home area Vurra County.

Highly placed sources revealed to us last night that majority of the people of Vurra are now regretting as to why they voted Ajedra out, a reason some voters and a section of opinion and local leaders in the county have approached the ex-minister physically requesting him to come back and contest in 2026.

We are so optimistic that Aridru will not miss on the ballot in 2026 based on the said demand from his voters.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author