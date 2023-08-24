DIVORCE FILES! Tycoon Lubega to pay ex-wife shs180m monthly upkeep

Advertisements

The divorce battle that has been raging on for a long time between city tycoon Drake Lubega and his now estranged wife Jalia Nagawa Lubega has taken a new twist, after the wife asked court to award her USD50,000 (approximately Shs180M) as maintenance fees, until the matter is adequately heard and disposed of.

Nagawa, who was married to Lubega for almost 20 years, parted ways with him several years ago after they developed irreconcilable love woes that they failed to resolve despite intervention by family, religious leaders and close friends.

Following their fallout, Nagawa dragged Lubega to the Makindye based High Court Family Division vide case file No. DC 140/2020, praying for the annulment of their marriage, citing domestic violence and cruelty at his hands.

In her affidavit, Nagawa told court that she at one time suffered two miscarriages because of the domestic violence Lubega subjected her to when they were still living together as man and wife, which denied her opportunity to bear children, because of the health complications she developed as a result of the miscarriage.

However, we have since established that through her lawyers of Lufunya Associated Advocates, Nagawa filed a miscellaneous application in court vide case file No. HCT-00-FDMA-0402-2023, seeking maintenance fees from Lubega, since he is legally mandated to provide upkeep for her until the matter is determined by court.

She wants court to award her shs180M as maintenance fees, which is money she will use to buy food, clothing, pay medical bills, plus catering for any other needs she might have, until court pronounces itself on the matter as hearing is going on before Ag. Assistant Registrar Ijang Maureen Eunice.

According to court files, when Nagawa filed for divorce, one of the demands she filed in court is that they both have to share the properties under Lubega’s proprietorship, since they acquired them during the time they were still staying together as a married couple.

Nagawa listed a total of 30 properties that the couple own in and around Kampala, which she said she is legally entitled to, although court is set to decide on how they are to be shared between them.

It is further revealed that out of the 30 properties, Nagawa wants court to give her 5 buildings as divorce settlement, plus alimony worth hundreds of millions of shillings, USD5M cash on top of building her a residential house in Munyonyo, a plush city suburb.

Nagawa’s fallout with Lubega started after he hooked and married another woman identified as Benita Lubega, something that she (Nagawa) refused to accept, since she had been legally married to Lubega in church and therefore was still his official wife.

But following this new development, the court is yet to schedule the next hearing for the matter, during which it will decide on whether to pronounce itself on the matter or not.

However, although they wedded in early 2000, Lubega and Benita also developed marital woes and separated years later in 2012, after she too filed a divorce case, seeking court to end their marriage.

By the time of their separation Lubega and Benita had produced four children but just like Nagawa, she also told court that the reason for their separation was domestic violence and deprivation of a livelihood, whereby Lubega had stopped her getting involved in the running of their joint company Jesco Industries Limited, on top of repossessing the shares he had earlier given her in the same company.

