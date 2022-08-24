DIVORCE FILES! Uganda Airlines boss, city doctor in bitter split

Away from her huge salary that is now the talk of the town to even Boda boda riders, reports coming indicates that all is not well with Jennifer Bamuturaki Musiime, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, who bitterly fell out with her longtime lover Doctor Bruce Musiime.

Snoops reveal that the two lovers are going separate ways after the aviation enthusiast assessed and evaluated that the dental doctor’s behaviors are no longer safe for her to stay with him in marriage any more. Reports indicate that the dental surgeon had been a gentleman accompanying his wife to all her important functions in previous years and they inspired many people.

However, it is a different story nowadays and snoops say Bamuturaki feels it's time to say Bye-bye to the nostalgia moments since the two currently only see each other during a divorce court battle. Snoops reveal that the two ex-lovers are showing each other’s true colours as they battle for properties they acquired during their time together in marriage.

Our snoops last week came across a highly classified document about the couple's divorce petition which the national airline CEO filed at the high court family division under file number HCT-00-FDDC-0095-2019. According to the document, Bamuturaki wants the court to dissolve her marriage with the loaded city dentist over various issues she relayed in the petition.

We have learnt that the divorce battle hearing is going on before Justice Godfrey Namundi. Reports reveal that the matter was first addressed by close trusted family members and close friends who wanted them to resolve their issues but all avenues failed after Bamuturaki refused to reconcile with Dr Musiime. Bamuturaki is the Uganda Airlines CEO who is causing a buzz in all media circles over her massive pay.

She has been around Uganda’s aviation industry since the late nineties. She had a short stint as chief executive of the Uganda Airlines before it was revamped and was also the country manager of the East African Airlines, which collapsed in 2005. Meanwhile, Dr Musiime is the CEO of Vine Dental Services. Salacious details of this divorce petition will be in our next publication. Watch this space for more details on her sex life right from her days at Alam Group, Sheraton hotel, Air Uganda, Golden Tulip hotel, and Uganda Airlines!

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

DO YOU KNOW ANY PERSON IN A SCANDAL (SEX [CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS…], CORRUPTION, and LAND etal) YOU WOULD LIKE TO EXPOSE? OR ANY OTHER EXCLUSIVE STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? Call / text/ WhatsApp 0777959024. You can also send it to redpeppertips@gmail.com.