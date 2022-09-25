DIVORCE FILES!Court finally ends marriage of Works Ministry boss & Bushenyi tycoon Obadiah daughter

The marriage of Bushenyi based tycoon, Obadiah Ntebekaine’s daughter Ingrid Karungi and her lawyer husband Andrew Muhangi, the head of Motor Vehicle Registration department at the Ministry of Works and Transport is no more, this publication has learnt.

We recently revealed on these same pages that for the last five months the couple and their extended families have been trying all their best to save the former’s marriage. It has not been possible.

The couple decided to take their matters to court with Muhangi as a petitioner and the former did not waste time in ratifying the decision.

They have been blessed with a son. However, Ingrid had another kid from a past relationship and could have contributed to the split.

Her rich family background could have also played a part. Hailing from a rich family, Muhangi was reportedly tired of Ingrid’s daily reminders about the same. “I think the lady thought because she was coming from a rich family, she would control Muhangi but he also is a tough guy,” a source whispered to this publication.

Sources say the family tried to convince Muhangi to give his former wife another chance but the lawyer refused and went to court to ask for the marriage to be ended, which the court has agreed to do, according to a knowledgeable family source.

Ingrid is the last born daughter of tycoon Ntebekaine’s first wife also called Karungi. Ntebekaine is one of the sons of the late lay Canon Zabron Rushambuza aka Ai Mukama. Others include Apollo Mutungi of Quality supermarkets and Michael Rushambuza of Best Buy supermarkets in Kampala. Watch this space for salacious divorce file details. (GOT A HOT STORY? RING/ WHATSAPP/ TEXT RED PEPPER ON 0777959024 OR EMAIL TO REDPEPPERTIPS@GMAIL.COM.)

