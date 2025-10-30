DIVORCE MAESTRO! Amidst ongoing divorce battle with Aisha Alibhai, Ex-minister Ajedra moves on, introduces Side Dish Shantal — His 4th Marriage!

Kampala — Former State Minister of Finance Gabriel Gadison Ajedra Aridru has done it again! Even before his fiery divorce battle with ex-radio queen Aisha Alibhai is concluded, the ex-minister has gone ahead to introduce another woman — his fourth official partner!

Sources in Arua and Kampala tell Red Pepper that Ajedra recently introduced one Shantal Nyakato to his family in Ajono, Vurra (West Nile), declaring her the new “woman of his life.”

Insiders reveal that the two already share a young daughter, still in nursery, and that the former minister is “completely smitten.”

“He looks younger and happier these days,” a family friend whispered. “Shantal has brought new fire into his life.”

In her court filings, Alibhai accuses Ajedra of engaging in multiple extra-marital affairs, naming one Shantal Nyakato, with whom he allegedly fathered a daughter. This is the same Nyakato that Ajedra is moving to settle with now.

FOUR WIVES, FOUR STORIES

Ajedra’s love life reads like a political thriller — four marriages, three divorces, and endless drama.

First Wife — Josephine Finia: She tragically died in a 2011 car crash while campaigning for Ajedra in Arua. They had three children together.

Second Wife — Elizabeth Kamuhanda: Their union produced two kids but exploded in 2019 amid accusations of infidelity and financial betrayal. In court files she also accused Ajedra of having many homes around Kampala where he always stayed with his various mistresses. These included Aisha Alibhai (whom he later married but now divorcing) , Nyakato ( whom Aisha also names in her Divorce petition rejoinder- and who Ajedra is now moving to marry officially ) , Benna Annette Murozi and Mickey Bibiana.

In return, Ajedra accused Kamuhanda of sleeping with a Kenyan banker–turned–politician, Patrick Khaemba, and one Brian Ahimbisibwe, who he allegedly caught red-handed after installing secret spy cameras at home. Their divorce was finalized on September 21, 2022.

Third Wife — Aisha Alibhai: Once Uganda’s beloved radio personality, now Parliament staff, Aisha married Ajedra in April 2021 under Islamic rites (Marriage Cert. No. 4526). But the fairy tale quickly turned toxic.

Today, they’re locked in a nasty court battle under Divorce Cause No. 24 of 2025 before the Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court — with both sides accusing each other of infidelity, cruelty, and emotional torture.

Aisha’s petition paints Ajedra as a serial cheat who deserted their Kira home and “subjected her to physical and emotional pain.” She accuses him of impregnating Nyakato, the very woman he’s now introducing to his family.

Court documents seen by Red Pepper show that Aisha has also accused the ex-minister of causing her a miscarriage in 2024, claiming he “emotionally abused her” and later hired Elizabeth’s brother-in-law as their driver without telling her.

Meanwhile, Ajedra insists Aisha was “cruel” and “disrespectful,” saying he left home for his peace of mind.

ENTER SHANTAL – THE NEW BRIDE

As the dust settles in court, Ajedra has made it official — he’s moved on with Shantal Nyakato, a stunning beauty who’s been part of the minister’s life for years. Both Alibhai and Elizabeth cite her in their divorce files as the cause of their marriage breakdown with Ajedra.

Sources say he introduced her to family in Vurra, marking the beginning of what could become his fourth official marriage.

“This is the woman who stood by me through everything,” Ajedra reportedly told relatives during the private function.

ONGOING COURT DRAMA

The Ajedra–Alibhai divorce case continues before the Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court, with each side armed with piles of WhatsApp screenshots, financial claims, and emotional testimony. The proceedings kicked off on September 17, 2025, and promise to spill more tea than a Kampala café.

Once a powerful minister and MP for Arua Municipality, Ajedra’s political star dimmed after his 2021 defeat. But while his career cooled, his romantic life kept sizzling.

From tragedy to controversy, and now a new love, Ajedra has shown he’s a man who refuses to stay down — in politics or in passion.

“Call him the Divorce Maestro, the man who never sleeps alone!” — whispered a Parliament insider with a laugh.

Red Pepper will keep its eyes on the court drama, the new bride, and the exes — because when it comes to Ajedra, love always comes with a headline!

