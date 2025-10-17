DIVORCE STRESS! Chameleone back to booze, says Daniella has betrayed him: ‘I trusted her, she now wants to take all my hard earned wealth!”

KAMPALA | CELEBRITY CHAOS! The Leone Island boss Jose Chameleone is drowning in booze and betrayal after his estranged wife Daniella Atim Mayanja bounced back with a vengeance — this time, ready to grab everything he ever worked for through divorce proceedings.

The singer, who had been ordered by doctors to quit alcohol, has reportedly returned to the bottle out of frustration and heartbreak, telling close pals that he no longer cares since “the woman I trusted most is now turning against me.”

“He says it’s useless to stay sober when people he loved dearly want to take all his hard-earned riches,” one close buddy whispered.

Word from Kampala legal corridors indicates Daniella has instructed her lawyers to reignite the divorce war — this time targeting property distribution. Sources say she’s eyeing the Seguku mansion, the new Alright residence, and even farmland in Jeeza along Mityana Road!

The once golden couple’s battle has now turned into a bitter tug-of-war over houses, land, and memories.

Insiders say the singer had entrusted Daniella with all key property documents when love still reigned — calling her “the mother of my kids and my forever.” Now he regrets that decision.

BOUNCED FROM HIS OWN HOUSE!

Daniella is said to have put a restraining order on Chameleone, banning him from setting foot at one of the homes he built for the family. Renovations he had started at the Seguku crib have been stopped cold.

Word on the street says the latest war started when Chameleone cut off family upkeep money to Daniella in the USA after learning that one of his former tight friends had gotten “too close for comfort” to her.

For the past eight months, Daniella has been firing social media rants accusing the singer of neglect and abandonment.

Meanwhile, Chameleone has reportedly shifted his attention to one of his secret daughters, Anna Mayanja, whom he recently flew to Canada for studies. The move has apparently left Daniella fuming!

Sources say Daniella’s legal team are already dusting off the case files for what insiders predict will be the ugliest celebrity divorce battle Uganda has ever seen!

“Chameleone is hurt and angry. He’s drinking again, talking about betrayal, and feels like everyone’s ganging up to strip him of everything,” a source revealed.

With emotions high and property on the line, one thing is clear — this Leone Island king may be facing the toughest song of his life!

