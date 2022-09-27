DKT, RAHU Commemorate World Contraception day

Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) in partnership with DKT International led the celebrations to commemorate World Contraception Day yesterday in the areas of Makindye, Kasanga and Ggaba aiming to increase awareness and access to all available contraceptive methods for young people to enable them make informed choices.

Reach A hand Uganda CEO, Humpfrey Nabimanya far right standing on top of drive van was part of the World Contraception day in Kampala.

The World Contraception Day envisions a world where all pregnancies especially among young women and girls are intended pregnancies but also a world where the sexual reproductive health of young people and women is promoted through a favourable policy environment and contraceptive information and services are affordable, available, accessible and of good quality.

Wembley Mo and dancers leading the celebrations (Pictures by Reach A hand Uganda)

Through the World Contraception Day celebrations, RAHU and DKT through music, dance and drama communicated the various challenges that young people go through while accessing contraception services and as well as educating them about their SRHR.

Throught the celebrations, DKT Uganda offered a range of contraceptive products to suit all sexual reproductive health needs of young people to ensure prevention of issues like unplanned pregnancy and STIs.

Among the products DKT Uganda products availed to the youth especially women included Kiss Condoms that are very affordable, fun and high-quality with 5 variants.

Lydia brand of contraceptives that include the Lydia Postpil a single pill emergency contraceptive that prevents

pregnancy if taken within 72 hours after unprotected intercourse and the Lydia Fine a daily oral combined pills taken monthly to prevent pregnancy and Lydia Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) which comes in six different models, all offering unique benefits with 3-10 years of protection.

DKT through the Lydia contraceptives continue to empower women to have control of their contraceptive choices by offering a range of high quality, reliable, affordable modern female contraceptive/family planning products.

Lydia contraceptives ensure women have access to contraceptive products to suit their needs and preferences giving them the power to decide and plan when to have children.

DKT International is a global non-profit organization founded in 1989 to focus the power of social marketing on addressing the need for access to family planning and reproductive health.

DKT is now one of the largest private providers of family planning and reproductive health products and services in the developing world, reaching over 50 countries globally. DKT established operations in Uganda in 2017 to support the achievement of Uganda’s family planning and HIV prevention goals through social marketing.

The highlight of the day was the Wembley Mo and dancers. A renowned dance group that entertained people with music, danced through acrobatics and drama to bring out a message about what women go through in real life.

