Dokolo LC5 councillor joins race to replace late Ogwal

Rebecca Arao, Dokolo LC5 female councillor representing workers at the district is the latest to join the race to replace the late Cecicila Ogwal for Dokolo District Woman Mp.

Arao, 35, is expected to be nominated tomorrow, Tuesday on an independent ticket after being frustrated by NRM.

This is not her first time to try her shot at national level politics.

In 2020 she participated in the NRM primaries for the Woman Member of Parliament for Dokolo District.

She lost to one Adongo Janet Elau.

Elau later lost to the late Ogwal in the general election.

She did not even garner the votes she had secured during the NRM primaries.

Arao decided to settle for the Female Workers Councilor for Dokolo District and won.

However, she is now back following the demise of Ogwal which has necessitated a by-election slated 21st March, 2024.

Nominations which started today 11th March ends tomorrow 12th at Dokolo District Headquarters.

Candidates will then conduct campaign meetings for only seven (7) days from 13th-19th March, 2024.

Rebecca has been actively involved in local politics since 2011 and has earned ‘Yellow Girl’ moniker.

From 2011-2021, she served two terms as the Female Youth Councillor for Dokolo District where she served as the Chairperson for Finance, Planning, Audit and Administration (2011-2016) as well as the Secretary for Production, Marketing and Natural Resources (2016-2021).

She also served as the Secretary for Health and Education during the FY2021-2022.

On top of that she is the Dokolo District Coordinator for the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), National Resistance Movement (NRM).

She holds a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management.

HER CHANCES

She is standing on an independent ticket, not NRM.

Elau (the official NRM flag bearer in 2021, is still holding onto the flag.

Sources say her support and popularity has since waned.

In the same race is FDC’s Dr. Alwoc Rosemary, the daughter of the late Ogwal.

However, watchers say, despite the popularity of her late mother, she is very unpopular and very thin on the ground.

On the other hand, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party candidate Sarah Aguti Nyangkori is said to be very popular and strong on the ground.

Rebecca camp hopes she can act as an alternative candidate and eclipse both.

Others who have picked interest include Dr Anna Grace Lalam, Beatrice Molly, Lillian Auma Okullo, and Harriet Ageno Menidiro.

