DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ALERT! Wife’s Vicious Assault on Kampala University Boss Prof. Kateregga Sends Shockwaves

Reports indicate that Professor Badru Kateregga, a renowned Ugandan entrepreneur and educator, was recently violently attacked by one of his wives—he was dragged, shoved, beaten and left for dead.

Consequently, Kateregga, founder of Kampala University, was left with severe injuries, including brain damage and clotting.

It was his children, who live abroad, that arranged for emergency medical attention, saving his life after a distressing call from one of the sober house helps.

Kateregga is reportedly recovering at a private health facility.

The incident has shed light on domestic violence against men, a topic often shrouded in silence.

Sources say at the centre of all this is a property war.

The sad bit of this is that the same wife is reportedly secretly seeing a prominent city businessman, two top politicians and top official at NSSF romantically. This is a story for another day.

It also goes without mention that the new developments come at the heels of a court ruling where the same university has been ordered to pay millions to a Nigerian student who was blocked from graduation for reportedly annoying another wife of Prof.Kateregga by abusing her sister, a cashier at Kampala University.

Sources paint a picture of an institution in huge management crisis with different parties fighting for control as we shall be reporting subsequently.

About Post Author