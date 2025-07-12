“Don’t Let Anyone Spoil the Freedom Ushered In By Our Freedom Fighters” – Col. Wilson Bagonza

Col Bagonza handing over a trophy to Maj Sam Tukashaba, the commander of special Duty Regiment for emerging the best in the challenge

The Commander of the Three Special Forces Group, Col. Wilson Bagonza, has urged members of the Special Forces Command (SFC) to remain vigilant and committed in safeguarding the hard-earned freedom ushered in by Uganda’s liberation heroes.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, while officiating at the closure of the third edition of the SFC Inter-Unit Rifle Competition, held at the Fort Samora Machel UPDF Special Forces Training School in Kaweweta, where he represented the Commander of the SFC, Maj. Gen. David Mugisha.

Col. Bagonza emphasized the importance of training, discipline, and historical responsibility. He quoted General Achilleus, saying, “We do not rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training,” and added a profound reminder from General Douglas MacArthur: “No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation.”

“What we are doing here is the preservation of the freedom brought by our freedom fighters, led by His Excellency, the President of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” Col. Bagonza stated.

“That freedom must not be taken for granted. Those who attempt to spoil it must be subdued by us.”

Col. Bagonza praised the transformation and professionalism of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), noting the evolution from a force once stigmatized to one now renowned for integrity, discipline, and capacity.

He lauded the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his passion in professionalizing the UPDF through enhanced training, equipment, and welfare improvements.

“In the past, joining the army was for criminals, people who had stolen or even killed. But now, recruitment is based on merit, including online applications, and the force is being shaped into one that commands regional respect,” he noted.

He further highlighted the importance of continuous training, particularly in the Special Forces Command, citing it as essential to maintaining combat readiness and operational superiority.

“If we don’t train consistently, as alluded earlier, the race will easily sweep us away. Training keeps us on par with global standards. Each militant must be capable of neutralizing any target within the range of their weapon system,” he warned.

To the participants, Col. Bagonza expressed heartfelt congratulations, praising their discipline and impressive marksmanship displayed during the competition, and stressed the need to retain and sharpen those skills, warning that military proficiency is a perishable skill if not regularly practiced.

The Director of Training and Doctrine- SFC, Col. Paul Lokut, echoed similar sentiments, noting that the competition was not merely for accolades but a force multiplier showcasing the practical output of relentless training.

“You may have numbers, but if the force is untrained, the numbers mean little. Special Forces skills are crafted from complex scenarios and require repetitive practice to become muscle memory. Once acquired, they must be used, or they fade,” Col. Lokut remarked.

He challenged the units to prepare for an even more competitive 4th edition of the competition and encouraged all personnel to embrace rigorous and sustained training as a critical pillar of SFC operations.

The Commandant of Fort Samora Machel UPDF Special Forces Training School, Lt. Col. Edison Bayendera, commended all participants for their resilience, discipline, and precision. He emphasized that the event was not just about hitting targets, but about demonstrating the relentless will to improve and uphold elite standards.

“This competition was a test of accuracy and resolve. It has become a platform for strengthening unit cohesion and sharing best practices. Let it remind us all that training never ends, and our resolve never weakens,” Lt. Col. Bayendera said.

He urged the winners to carry their experience forward and inspire others, reiterating that true victory lies in constant improvement and professional excellence.

This year’s SFC Inter-Unit Rifle Competition featured 11 teams from across four formations: the Headquarters Group, One Special Forces Group, Two Special Forces Group, and Three Special Forces Group. Competitive disciplines included: the Strongest Special Challenge, Long-Range Rifle Challenge, Pistol Challenge, Hostage Rescue Challenge, and direct-action Simulation.

The event was graced by top military brass, including the Deputy Commander of One Special Forces Group, Brigade Commanders, SFC training school commanders, senior officers, and other dignitaries.

The competition celebrated not just skill, but also the spirit of unity, operational readiness, and the high professional standards that continue to define Uganda’s Special Forces.

