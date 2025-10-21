‘Don’t Repeat 2021 Mistakes, Kill M7 with Votes,’ Kirunda to Kamuli voters

Kirunda made the remarks during an address to over 250 boda boda stage chairpersons and NRM leaders in Kamuli.

The Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilisation and Deputy Spokesperson, Hajj Faruk Kirunda, has urged the people of Kamuli District to vote overwhelmingly for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the forthcoming general elections.

Haji Kirunda warned that failing to support President Museveni, even over internal NRM disagreements, would be akin to “digging your own grave and burying yourself.”

“In 2021, many people here did not vote for President Museveni. Yet, because he is a parent and a unique leader, he retained many leaders from this region in government. There are many officials from Kamuli and Buyende serving in top offices in departments and agencies,” he said.

“Please do not repeat the mistakes of 2021. Vote for President Museveni for more development and for Uganda’s future.”

The remarks were made during an address to over 250 boda boda stage chairpersons and NRM leaders in Kamuli. Kirunda also cautioned against internal infighting, stressing that such tendencies weaken the party.

“If you continue fighting amongst yourselves, our party will lose credibility, and we will run out of credible leaders. We need a strong NRM now and forever,” he said.

He assured NRM members of the strong working relationship between the President and the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, who also serves as the Woman MP for Kamuli District.

“Instead of engaging in unproductive politics, focus on contributing to national development. Enjoy the peace we have and preserve it for our generation,” Kirunda noted.

Some boda boda leaders raised concerns about alleged mismanagement of Emyooga funds. Kirunda assured that the matter would be investigated and resolved within one week, with police taking action if allegations are confirmed.

He also urged unity among boda boda operators to strengthen the industry and safeguard public interest.

Aloysius Nyenje, a boda boda leader in Kamuli, requested increased police patrols to enhance security in crime-prone areas.

From Kamuli, Kirunda visited Buwenge in Jinja District, meeting boda boda stakeholders and warning against NRM infighting and political violence, recalling incidents of electoral violence during party primaries.

Regarding the government’s pledge to purchase a sugar factory for the sub-region, Kirunda said stakeholders remain hesitant but reassured that the government will act once they demonstrate readiness.

In Jinja City, he criticized opposition support, arguing that voters there achieved little in the last elections because their voices were not heard at the national level.

He reiterated the call for support for President Museveni and the NRM to drive development in the region.

